SHERIDAN — Sheridan County is changing and growing, and a county once filled with endless open spaces is quickly being filled with residential, commercial and industrial development.
The Sheridan County commissioners are often on the front lines of these discussions, and in recent years, the commissioners have heard concerns from citizens on everything from the Freedom Ranch Subdivision to the Falcon Motors Corporation. Those concerns often hinge on losing what makes the county so special and balancing those concerns with the need for growth can be tricky, county commission candidates said.
“It’s a balancing act,” candidate Dennis Fox said. “We all like economic growth and we welcome new businesses and the good-paying jobs they bring. And we also love Sheridan County, just the way it is. We must strike a realistic balance between those interests.”
“There can be economic growth without sacrificing quality of life,” candidate Michael Arzy said. “It is unfortunate that I have been seeing a reduction in quality of life for residents of this county. I would like to work on changing that around.”
The 2022 county commissioner candidates, who are competing for three open seats, include incumbents Nick Siddle and Christi Haswell, along with Fox, Arzy, Jason Szewc, Holly Jennings, Bryan Helferich and Allen Thompson. All eight candidates said development would be a major discussion for commissioners over the next four-year term.
Siddle said “residential, commercial and industrial development presents continual challenges to the Sheridan County Commission,” but he also noted the county already has a great comprehensive plan in place, which helps guide thoughtful decision-making.
“Fortunately, the commission has guidelines to assist in determining responses to proposals for growth,” Siddle said. “…It is the job of the county to guide the growth using the land use plan included in the comprehensive plan.”
Haswell noted the county “continues to go back to those planning documents and use them as guideposts” because they were created through significant community input. And that input will continue to be important in the coming years, Haswell said.
“As we think about what we want our community to look like in the next 10 to 20 years, community input is so important,” Haswell said. “Where do we value open space? How do we maintain that? Where are the places to have advanced manufacturing and light manufacturing? It is collaboration with the city and towns and input from the citizens that will help us find the answers to those questions.”
It is important the county has a growth mindset, Szewc said, and that means looking to the future in terms of infrastructure and utilities.
“We need to think in terms of long-term water and sewer,” Szewc said. “We are going to have to get more water from somewhere eventually. If we have another 10,000 people move in over the next five years, where are they going to get their water? I’m just throwing out a number, but that’s something we need to talk about. If we’re expecting growth, what are we doing to be proactive about it?”
Knowing when and where not to grow is just as important as expansion, Helferich said.
“To push growth just for the sake of growth will only exacerbate the complaints of our changing community,” Helferich said.
Jennings said citizens’ rights should be one of the foremost considerations when considering growth and development.
“As each of the cities continue to grow and gain new neighbors, the county commissioners should work every day to ensure that while development continues, the property rights of every citizen, current and future, are protected,” Jennings said.
Thompson said the county shouldn’t avoid growth, but make changes incrementally, purposefully and with a focus on preserving, “what makes Sheridan a great place to live and raise a family.” Doing so requires input and collaboration between communities, he said.
“The real success will be in how each of the four municipalities and the county work in unison toward a shared goal of advocating thoughtful development that meets the needs of our residents,” Thompson said. “The best way to do that is through openness and accessibility to those we serve, those same people that elect a county commissioner. ....By being available and understanding the needs of those we serve, the Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners can guide future development in ways that positively affect us all for generations.”