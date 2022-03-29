SHERIDAN — Current Sheridan County Sheriff’s deputy Brandon Masters announced his intentions to run for sheriff in a press release Monday.
Masters has 15 years of experience in law enforcement, including experience as a police officer and investigator for the Worland Police Department and both a detention officer and deputy sheriff for the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office. He is currently a deputy with SCSO.
“I believe, due to my vast and diverse experience, that I am the best candidate for sheriff of our incredible county,” Masters said.
Masters also holds a bachelor’s degree in alternative and sustainable energy business management from Everglades University and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Wyoming.
Should he be elected sheriff, Masters said he would make few changes to SCSO’s current procedures but would implement a more proactive policing approach, in which deputies spend more time in Sheridan County communities. He also plans to leverage new technology as sheriff and honor mutual aid agreements with other agencies.
Masters said his family’s history and familiarity with Sheridan County will serve him well as sheriff. Masters is a direct descendant of John D. Loucks, Sheridan’s first mayor, and among the fifth generation of his family members to grow up on his ancestral acreage, Masters Ranch. These deep roots in the county as well as his law enforcement experience, Masters said, qualify him to serve as sheriff.
“If elected sheriff of Sheridan County, I know there will be difficult and trying times,” Masters said. “However, with my faith in God, resilience and a little assistance from my support group, there is no difficulty or trial that I will not overcome.”