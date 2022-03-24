Today

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. High around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.