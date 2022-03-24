SHERIDAN — Sheridanite Zach McLain recently announced intentions to run for the upcoming Sheridan County sheriff seat this election season.
McLain started working as a firefighter 21 years ago and has worked for Sheridan Fire-Rescue since 2008. In a press release Wednesday, McLain said his experience as a local landowner and business owner provides him with familiarity of the Sheridan area, Sheridan residents and community needs.
Should he be elected Sheriff, McLain said he would invest in youth mentoring and deputy reserve programs while maintaining cooperative relationships with neighboring county law enforcement.
"I vow to be transparent, approachable and a trusted member of the community," McLain said.
Candidate filing begins May 12 and ends May 27 in Sheridan County. Primary elections will be held Aug. 16, and the general election is Nov. 8.