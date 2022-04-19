SHERIDAN — Former Sheridan Mayor Roger Miller announced his intentions to run for sheriff.
Miller is an Air Force veteran, local business owner and former member of several local and state boards, including the Juvenile Justice Joint Powers Board, Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority and Sheridan Area Water System, among others. Miller also highlighted his experience as a former Broomfield, Colorado, Police Department patrol officer, detective, shift supervisor and field training officer.
“Sheridan residents deserve a sheriff that has the experience and skills of a Denver metro detective, home town [sic] understanding and Wyoming common cents [sic] to resolve any situation, incident or criminal investigation,” Miller said in a statement Monday.
Miller also holds an associate’s and bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Sheridan College and Chadron State College, respectively.
“As sheriff, I will leverage my criminal justice administration bachelor’s degree to advance our sheriff’s department in ways currently not being provided to our community and residents…I will return trust and respect back to Sheridan’s law enforcement and community residents,” Miller said.
Should he be elected, Miller said he plans to provide a “fresh perspective” to sheriff’s office operations and implement needed changes to department operations, investigations and culture.
“I am a lifetime Republican, a constitutional conservative, a 30-year servant to our local community and the United States. Foremost, I believe in your constitutional rights, freedoms, liberties and individual safety and wellbeing as an American citizen,” Miller said.
Candidate filing begins May 12 and ends May 27 in Sheridan County. Primary elections will be held Aug. 16, and the general election is Nov. 8.