SHERIDAN — Current Sheridan County Clerk and Recorder Eda Schunk Thompson is one of three Sheridan County candidates running unopposed in the 2022 primary election. As a Republican candidate with no others filing on the Republican or Democratic tickets, Schunk Thompson will see a slightly more relaxed campaign season.
“It is definitely a position of honor,” Schunk Thompson said. “It has been really a joy to work with such an amazing group of people, from the elections department to down here with land and vehicle titles and even attending all the commissioner meetings and taking their minutes.
“There are so many multiple hats that I wear; it’s a very interesting job, and I find that that motivates me. One of the things I enjoy, too, are people,” she said.
Sheridan County constituents first elected Schunk Thompson into the position in April 2010 and she has since served 11 years as clerk and recorder. She was born and raised in Sheridan County since 1990 and has worked in Wyoming in land research, education and in her current position.
The clerk and recorder’s office handles county elections, vehicle and mobile home titles, uniform commercial code, recording and land records, marriage licenses, notaries, county road vacations, county liquor licenses and special district public records.
Most recently Schunk Thompson and her staff have been working with redistricting changes passed down from decisions enacted by the Wyoming Legislature during the most recent budget session. Those decisions caused split ballots in Sheridan County — or ballots created for a particular voter or for a small group of voters. Split ballots create challenges in ensuring each resident receives the correct ballot and is voting for races in the resident’s district, Schunk Thompson told The Sheridan Press for an article published May 4, which puts voters’ anonymity at risk when there are only a few voters using a certain ballot.
To combat this, Schunk Thompson worked with Sheridan County commissioners to adjust precinct boundaries, which in turn change polling locations for voters. To inform voters of the changes, her office sent out blue postcards notifying each registered voter of the changes. Additionally, Schunk Thompson encourages voters to update any registration information and identification cards — like an address or name change on governmental records or driver’s licenses — ahead of elections, as it will ease the workload of her staff on election day, as well as eliminate unnecessary confusion for volunteer election judges.
Schunk Thompson said she remains grateful for her staff that help her complete her public service every day, as well as the many volunteers that help election seasons run smoothly.
“I’m so grateful for my team of county clerks, IT, the elections office, everyone,” Schunk Thompson said. “I’m thankful for the honor to serve in the position, and I don’t take it for granted.”