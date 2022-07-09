SHERIDAN — Paul Fall will run for his seventh term as Sheridan County assessor, again running unopposed. After the last two years in the seat, Fall understands why.
“I think we do a good job of explaining to people why we do it and how,” Fall said. “This job is hard; it’s really tough.”
Fall enters the political race again with 24 years of experience and little to no competition throughout his time. The first year he ran included more candidates, as it was the first year the incumbent was not on the ballot after some time. Fall sits as the longest-serving Sheridan County assessor, beating the 13-year record previously held.
Fall said Sheridan County has been “discovered,” causing two years of havoc on house and, in particular, land assessments. Housing sales skyrocketed in price following the COVID-19 pandemic, thus causing increased assessments in communities throughout Sheridan County and frustrated homeowners.
“We had them lined out the hall,” Fall said. “One thing I feel we’ve done great here is educate the public, especially when they come in. We’ll sit down, start at square one, show them how we do everything, and at least they understand why their values are what they are. It’s not going to help the pocketbook or make you happy, but at least you (know).”
Emails, phone calls and in-person visits swarmed Fall’s time through May 18 this year, totaling around 400-700 total interactions with the Sheridan County community during the appeals process. Fall said for the most part, he avoided uncivil interactions after explaining the process to confused and frustrated home- or landowners. Once folks understood the process, most people accepted the reality of property taxes increasing by around 20% the last two years.
“The last two years have been tough and I feel the pain too,” Fall said. “All my properties have gone up, too.”
Fall said he and his staff will be able to make more accurate predictions on next year’s assessments after July, but the market still looks fairly high with a small bit of leveling out happening in the first part of 2022.
“It is becoming a problem, I believe,” Fall said. “We’re not seeing (sale prices) slow down currently.”
Fall said he remains grateful for the trust placed in him by the Sheridan County voters for the last 24 years, and he hopes to provide open communication for difficult-to-understand subjects like property tax hikes and property assessments moving forward.