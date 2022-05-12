SHERIDAN — Candidate filing for the 2022 election season opens in Sheridan County Thursday at noon.
While several local and statewide candidates have announced intentions to run for certain offices, official filing begins Thursday through the Sheridan County Elections Office and extends through May 27.
Multiple elected officials face expiring terms this year, including U.S. House of Representative Liz Cheney's seat, five state officials including Gov. Mark Gordon, five local legislative seats, 10 Sheridan County officials, one judge retainment in Sheridan County and Johnson County Circuit Court Judge Shelley Cundiff, three Sheridan City Council member seats, Dayton mayor and two council seats, Ranchester mayor and two council seats, and 11 local education board seats — two for Sheridan County School District 1, four for Sheridan County School District 2, two for Sheridan County School District 3 and three for Northern Wyoming Community College District.
Also appearing on the general election ballot this fall will be three Sheridan County Conservation District positions, the 4% countywide lodging tax and the 1% countywide sales and use tax.
Those interested in filing for an open seat may refer to the statewide Wyoming Candidate Guide available through the Wyoming Secretary of State's Office brochure, which includes requirements for each position, fees and information on where to file for candidacy.
Those wishing to file for state offices may do so online through the Wyoming SOS office, while county and municipal offices must file for candidacy at the Sheridan County Clerk and Recorder's Office.
Candidate filing remains open until May 27 at 5 p.m. Updated rosters will be posted daily at 5 p.m. on the Sheridan County website, sheridancounty.com/depts/elections-office, including a link to updates on state political races.