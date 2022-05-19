SHERIDAN — A number of individuals have filed their intentions with the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office to seek public office in the 2022 election.
Filing opened May 12 and will continue through May 27.
Here’s a look at who has filed for statewide and local seats as of 5 p.m. May 18.
U.S. Representative
• Anthony Bouchard of Cheyenne
Governor
• Brent Bien of Sheridan
• James Scott Quick of Douglas
• Mark Gordon (incumbent)
• Rex Rammell of Rock Springs
Secretary of State
• Chuck Gray of Casper
• Dan Dockstader of Afton
State auditor
• Kristi Racines (incumbent)
State treasurer
• Bill Gallop of Cheyenne
• Curt Meier (incumbent)
Superintendent of Public Instruction
• Brian Schroeder (appointed to seat in 2022)
• Megan Degenfelder of Laramie
• Thomas Kelly of Sheridan
• Sergio A. Maldonado Sr.
Senate District 21
• Bo Biteman (incumbent)
House District 29
• Gary Miller of Sheridan
• Ken Pendergraft of Sheridan
House District 30
• Mark Jennings (incumbent)
House District 40
• Barry Crago (incumbent)
• Richard Tass of Buffalo
House District 51
• Bryan Miller of Sheridan
Sheridan County assessor
• Paul Fall (incumbent)
Sheridan County attorney
• Dianna Bennett (incumbent)
Clerk of District Court
• Rene Botten (incumbent)
County clerk and recorder
• Eda Schunk Thompson (incumbent)
Sheridan County commissioner
• Allen Thompson
• Nick Siddle (incumbent)
• Jason Szewc
• Christi Burgess Haswell (incumbent)
Sheridan County coroner
• Robert Byrd
Sheridan County sheriff
• Levi Dominguez
• Roger Miller
• Zach McLain
• Brandon Leonard Masters
Sheridan County treasurer
• Kevin Harding
• Katie Araas
Sheridan City Council
• Andrew Patceg
• Terry Weitzel
• Aaron Linden (incumbent)
• Jack Wood
Town of Dayton mayor
• W. Keith Reichert
Dayton Town Council
• No one has filed yet for the two seats
Town of Ranchester mayor
• Peter B. Clark (incumbent)
Ranchester Town Council
• No one has filed yet for the two seats