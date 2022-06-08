The following Q&As were gathered from the Wyoming Secretary of State's website with the intent to educate and inform the community about the voting process.
Q. When are the elections and what times are polls open?
A. In even-numbered years, the primary election is held on the first Tuesday after the third Monday in August. The general election is held on the Tuesday following the first Monday in November. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., or until the last person in line at 7 p.m. has voted.
Q. Where do I vote?
A. Enter your address in the Polling Place Locator or contact your county clerk’s office.
Q. What do I need to bring with me when I vote?
A. Wyoming requires a person to show an acceptable form of ID when voting in person. You may use any one of the following forms of identification:
● WY Driver's License or ID Card
● Tribal ID Card
● US Passport
● US Military Card
● DL or ID Card from Another State
● University of Wyoming Student ID
● Wyoming Community College Student ID
● Wyoming Public School Student ID
Q. What qualifies me to vote in Wyoming?
A. An individual must first qualify to register to vote. Qualifications for a Wyoming voter include:
● 18 years of age or older on Election Day
● United States Citizen
● Resident of Wyoming and the precinct in which you register
● Withdrawn voter registration from other jurisdictions, if applicable
● Present a valid Wyoming Driver License if you have one and if not, provide the last four digits of your Social Security Number. If you have neither, please indicate this on the Voter Registration Application form.
● Not declared to be mentally incompetent by a court
● Not convicted of a felony (unless you were pardoned or have had your rights restored)
Q. I’m not familiar with all of these candidates and races; do I need to vote for all of them?
A. No, you are not required to vote for all the races that are shown on the ballot
Q. How do I register to vote?
A. If you are a resident of Wyoming, you will not be automatically registered to vote. You may register by submitting the Wyoming Voter Registration Form to your County Clerk in the following ways:
1. Register in person;
2. Register by mail; or
3. Register at the polls on Election Day.
Q. What identification will I need to register?
A. One of the following:
● United States Passport;
● Valid driver’s license or ID card issues by any state;
● ID issued by a federal, state or local government/agency;
● Photo ID card issued by the University of Wyoming, a Wyoming community college, or a Wyoming public school;
● United States Military ID; or
● ID card issued to a Dependent of a member of the United States Armed Forces.
OR
Any two or more of the following:
● Certification of United States Citizenship;
● Certificate of Naturalization;
● United States Military Draft Record;
● Voter’s Registration Card from another State or County;
● United States Social Security Card;
● Certification of Birth Abroad issued by the Department of State;
● Original or certified copy of a birth certificate bearing an official seal; and
● Any other form of identification issued by an official agency of the United States or a State.
In the event of a challenge, if the residence address is not included in the document or if it is not current, then you may be required to produce other documentation of your residence address in accordance with W.S. 22-3-118 or 22-15-101 through 109. In the event of a challenge, the following documents, showing your name and address, are acceptable proof of identity and residency:
● Current utility bill;
● Current bank statement;
● Current government check;
● Current paycheck; or
● Any other current government document showing your name and address.
Q. I won’t be available on the day of the election. Will I miss my opportunity to vote?
A. No, you may still vote absentee. An absentee ballot may be requested at any time during a calendar year in which the election is held, except for the day of the election. The request must be made through your local County Clerk’s office.
The ballot may be voted in person at the clerk’s office or by mail 40 days before an election.
Q. How can I get an absentee ballot and when does it have to be returned?
A. ● Registered voters may request an absentee ballot from your county clerk at any time during an election year, but not on the day of the election. To request an absentee ballot, call or write your county clerk. You do not have to give a reason for requesting an absentee ballot.
● Absentee voting begins 40 days prior to the election (45 days for military or overseas voters) and ends the day before the election.
● If you registered to vote by mail and are voting by absentee ballot in your first federal election, you must enclose a copy of your photo ID or document bearing your name and residence address in the envelope with your voted ballot.
● Voted absentee ballots must be received in the county clerk’s office by 7 p.m. on election night in order to be counted. Ballots received after this deadline will not be counted.
Q. How do I find out what is on the ballot?
A. Your county clerk will publish sample ballots in the newspaper and post them in the office prior to the election. The secretary of state’s office publishes proposed constitutional amendments and statewide ballot propositions on this website and in newspapers.
Q. Do I have to be registered as a Republican or Democrat to vote in theprimary election?
A. ● If you want to vote for Republican or Democratic candidates in the primary, you must be a registered voter of that party. Under Wyoming law, primary elections are mainly held to nominate candidates for partisan offices to be filled at the general election.
● If you are unaffiliated or are a member of a minor or provisional political party, you will receive a primary ballot containing only non-partisan candidates, i.e., municipal candidates.
● Wyoming law allows voters to change their party affiliation at the polling place on election day.