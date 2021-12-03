SHERIDAN — School districts in Sheridan County may see significant changes in 2022, as many terms will expire.
Sheridan County School District 1 has two trustee at-large terms expiring, positions currently held by Carol Garber and Clint Krumm.
Sheridan County School District 2 has four trustee at-large terms expiring, positions currently held by Shellie Pelesky Szmyd, Ann M. Perkins, Arin Waddell and Susan Wilson.
Sheridan County School District 3 has two trustee at-large terms expiring, positions currently held by Wade A. Betz and Misty Moore.
Northern Wyoming Community College District has three trustee at-large terms expiring, positions currently held by Norleen Healy, Shelley Wilson Kinnison and Robert Leibrich.