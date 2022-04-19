SHERIDAN — Wyoming Secretary of State Edward Buchanan will pursue his second term in office.
“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the people of Wyoming,” Buchanan said in a statement released April 18. “… I am asking for your continued support as there is more to be done. I have some great ideas on how we can continue to give our customers world-class service and how we can ensure our elections remain secure and efficient.”
The secretary is the chief election officer in the state. The secretary is also responsible for handling the business affairs of the state and serves as the acting governor when the governor is not available.
Buchanan was appointed to the role in March 2018 by Gov. Matt Mead following the resignation of former Secretary Ed Murray, who resigned among sexual misconduct allegations in February 2018. In the November 2018 general election, he earned his first full term in the position, receiving 68.8% of the vote.
In his statement, Buchanan highlighted a variety of accomplishments during his time in office including deploying secure and efficient election equipment in the 2020 election season; updating the election code and passing a voter identification law; and participating in a major update to notary and securities laws.
“This was essential to Wyoming business and commerce and protecting Wyoming citizens,” Buchanan said. “We did this all without interruption, remaining open for business during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Buchanan previously served in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 2003 to 2013. Prior to being appointed to the Secretary of State’s Office, Buchanan unsuccessfully ran against Murray in 2014.
Buchanan is the first candidate to announce he is running for secretary of state this year. The candidate filing period for public office opens May 12 and will continue through May 27.