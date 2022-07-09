Former Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow resigned from the position Jan. 13 and Gov. Mark Gordon appointed Brian Schroeder Jan. 27 to finish Balow’s term ending in January 2023. Gordon chose Schroeder, formerly head of a private Christian school in Cody, out of three candidates nominated by the Republican State Central Committee for the position. The others were Lincoln County GOP Chair Marti Halverson and Sheridan’s Thomas Kelly, chair of the political and military science department at American Military University.
The five Republicans running for the seat include Schroeder, Casper’s Jennifer Zerba, Laramie’s Megan Degenfelder, Rock Springs’ Robert J. White III and Kelly.
The Democrat is Lander’s Sergio A. Maldonado Sr.
The race comes at a height of participation and, sometimes, contention among school administrators, board trustees and parents in the wake of COVID-19 protocol decisions in school districts and subjects addressed at state and local levels like transgender bathroom use, LGBTQ rights and other identity-related topics.
Each candidate answered a single question posed by The Sheridan Press: Parental involvement has seemed to increase in public schools and, specifically, at school board meetings, sometimes causing disruptions. How do you plan to address this while also encouraging appropriate public discourse?
Candidates’ answers, edited for space, were as follows.
Schroeder
“The parents are the central piece in this whole equation because I believe the parents are the boss. These are their kids; they pay the taxes; we work for them; we are accountable to them. I believe with all my heart the parents are the owners of the schools.
“Those of us that may serve on school boards at the local level are not the owners of our schools; we’re merely the agents or representatives of the owners. Some of us who serve in government at the state level, we’re not the owners of our schools, we’re merely the guardians there to protect and preserve local control and parental authority.
“My perspective is we serve the parents, therefore we must listen closely and carefully to the parents, and sometimes they hold us accountable well and sometimes they get frustrated and angry.
“…I’m trying to do my best to encourage the parents to fulfill their role and hold us accountable, but try to do so graciously, respectfully. Be firm, don’t afraid to be passionate, but let’s not get toxic, nasty and hostile.”
Zerba
“It ties in with the messaging and telling parents and explaining to parents — because teachers already know this — but making sure everyone is on the same page,” Zerba said, mentioning verbal violence and a message of fear arising during contentious board meetings in Natrona County.
“What is it that you’re afraid of?”
“...Sometimes I think we need to break down that fear of, ‘This is not happening in the classroom, and if it is, bring it to our attention, and does this go against what they’re supposed to be doing?’ Does it fall under your parental rights to say, ‘My child, we don’t want them to learn that; do you have an Option B?’...Empowering the parents to specifically work with the teachers, because again, I don’t want somebody dictating what my child can and can’t learn if they aren’t qualified to do so.”
Degenfelder
“I believe the role of superintendent and the state is to bridge the gap between stakeholders in the state.
“Whether through the COVID-19 pandemic or national issues, I believe we lost some skills in communication that we know how to do. I really plan to make sure we’re communicating with parents, stakeholders and board members, repairing open lines of communication between everyone.
“I would like the state department to serve as a facilitator of best practices and have it be the place to go to find out what’s going on at the state level and within local districts, serving as a resource to develop information.
“From the state level, I want the department to provide as many choices as possible to parents, whether that’s different school buildings, programming or pathways, creating more choices in education.
“I believe the state department is a clearing house for best practices; maintaining local control and being a conduit.”
White
“I think really getting out and talking to parents, getting them involved more.
“I think there’s kind of been a disconnect over the years, and I don’t necessarily think that’s the schools’ fault or the parents’ fault altogether.”
“I just think in some cases parents were letting their kids go to school and hoping that everything was being taken care of and that there maybe has been some stuff put into schools’ learning that, at one point parents didn’t care about or didn’t pay attention to that now they don’t want their kids learning.
“Reaching out, getting boots on the ground and talking to parents. That way, they’re not showing up to school board meetings blowing up after they just find something out and disrupting the entire thing. I really want to get (parents) more involved.
“I come from the viewpoint of a parent, not an educator, so in all fairness I’ve been real mad at things that have been happening, so I can see their point of view. I can see how being disruptive doesn’t help at all.”
Kelly
“I don’t see a superintendent as being in charge of all the local school districts. Those are local matters.
“What I encourage people to do is address their school boards locally and civilly like adults, and if their school boards are nonresponsive or, like in (Sheridan County School) District 2 where they go behind closed doors and have meetings on YouTube and turn off the public comments, then people should either vote them out or run for the board.
“There shouldn’t be constant fighting with the school boards. If there’s a minority of vocal parents who are opposed to the local school board, as long as they remain peaceful and civil, I don’t see any issue. That’s all part of being a school board to have to address the concerns of parents, but there also has to be encouragement among the school boards not to treat parents as if parents are a hassle and realize that’s who they’re representing. Sometimes I’ve seen and heard school boards talk down to parents like, ‘We’re the experts, be quiet,’ which is thoroughly inappropriate if you’re an elected official.
“How would I address it? It would just be a matter of leading by example, using that type of demeanor in my own public discourse, but again, the state superintendent has no powers to be dictating local school boards or let alone of how the parents of individual districts should be behaving. They have local law enforcement if things get out of hand or their own ability to run for local school board.”
Maldonado
“I’m happy to see the rise in numbers of parents across the state and across the nation who are challenging school boards, principals, the superintendent. But here’s what I will say: For anything to work for the betterment of our society in the state of Wyoming, the notion of fairness, equitability and the moral imperative must be adhered to. The moral imperative says we will do what is right.
“So parents, even though we have a love for our children, we cannot act as a child. We have to act as the parent, the guardian, the parent themselves, and do it in a manner that is professional. What child wants to go back to school on a Wednesday morning when the Tuesday night before school board meeting and everybody knows that mom or dad got in a fist fight with a board member, or mom and dad are sitting in jail because they couldn’t control their own behavior. What a burden for that child to live with…
“Parents have double responsibility to remember school board members are elected people, they’re peers. Individually they may not have the right answer, but collectively they can come up with an answer that will be consensus-oriented and directed toward their children’s betterment and school. We have that responsibility, and shame on those that think they can take it into their own hands.”