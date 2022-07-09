SHERIDAN — Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, will face former legislator Richard Tass in the primary election race for House District 40 this year. But the two candidates agree on one issue central to their district: They stand by the redistricting boundaries determined during this year’s legislative session.
Crago, a Buffalo attorney and rancher, has represented House District 40 since 2020, when he beat out current contender Tass for the seat. A conservative Republican, Crago said his first term, which included a seat on the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee, was an education in how state law is made. His greatest accomplishments in the last legislative session, Crago said, included brokering a deal to continue including Arvada and Clearmont in his district and changing mineral ad valorem law to ensure state officials can shut down an oil and gas operator failing to pay the proper taxes.
Should he be elected, Tass, who represented House District 40 from 2019 to 2020, would also face a second term representing his district, albeit a nonconsecutive second term. Self-described as pro-life, pro-Second Amendment and anti-taxes, Tass said his legislative priorities include limiting property taxes associated with increasing property values, prohibiting transgender women from participating in women’s sports and “curing” Wyoming public schools of alleged lessons on critical race theory.
In addition to their two years of legislative experience, Crago and Tass share a commitment to redistricting maps approved during the legislative budget session earlier this year.
Territory in House District 40 — specifically the communities of Arvada and Clearmont in eastern Sheridan County — was at the heart of legislators’ debates over redistricting. Past reporting by The Sheridan Press indicates the map approved by the Wyoming Legislature in the final hours of this year’s budget session included six out-of-compliance districts, all of which fell within Sheridan and Johnson counties. House District 40 was the most out-of-compliance district in the area, with a 6.26% deviation from entirely equal representation.
“We ended up — [in] Sheridan and Johnson count(ies) — being sort of the epicenter for the whole redistricting issue,” Crago said.
Initially, legislators planned to shift Arvada and Clearmont out of House District 40, lumping the small, eastern Sheridan County communities in with Gillette-represented House District 52. The plan would have provided equal representation in all house districts to the extent possible and ward off potential 14th-Amendment-based suits from underrepresented voters.
Many local legislators and their constituents, however, believed it was best to keep House District 40 in its initial shape, despite resulting in slight legislative underrepresentation for Sheridan County residents, Crago said. As a result, Crago, backed by Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn, and Rep. Mark Kinner, R-Sheridan, amended the initial bill to return Arvada and Clearmont to House District 40, a shift that prevailed in the Legislature’s final redistricting plan.
Crago and Tass agreed the current drawing of House District 40 is appropriate. Crago said he’s not concerned about potential litigation stemming from the redistricting plan; he hasn’t heard of any objections to the plan in House District 40 communities so far. Tass, too, said the current plan is as fair as possible, and he’s willing to defend it against any litigation.
Similarly, both candidates said House District 40 is better suited to represent communities in eastern Sheridan County.
“Everyone wanted to talk numbers…What I kept saying is: These are people,” Crago said, arguing those people can be best served by representatives from House District 40.
“I feel like we can represent [Arvada and Clearmont] because we are more rural than the bigger town,” Tass said. “I’m glad they didn’t get thrown in with Gillette in Campbell County.”