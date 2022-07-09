SHERIDAN — Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan, faces no contenders for his seat in the Wyoming Legislature in the upcoming 2022 primary election. Jennings represents House District 30 and has since 2015.
This is the legislator’s first time running unopposed in the primary election, Jennings said, and said the election season may be a bit different for him because of that. He currently has no opponents on the Democratic ticket, either.
Jennings currently serves on four committees, including House Revenue, House Rules and Procedure, House Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources and Select Committee on School Facilities.
In the last two years, the Wyoming Legislature received criticism about sessions — or extra sessions and meetings — taking up citizen legislator time and taxpayer dollars. This year’s budget session closed a few hours before the legislators’ deadline of midnight.
Despite criticisms, Jennings said he believes productivity in the Legislature has remained relatively the same throughout his years of service as an elected official. Efficiency while working with 59 other individuals to pass bills and settle on a budget depends on how everyone is willing to work together, Jennings said.
“I think it’s being civil and listening to all sides of the debate and continuing that,” Jennings said.
Jennings said he aims to be the voice for his constituents in the House and, sometimes, through collaborations with the Senate.
“I’ve called the governor and worked for things like the special session,” Jennings said. “I’ve attempted to make sure (my constituents’ voices) through me, try to voice that, to the executive branch and to the leadership of the House and sometimes also the Senate. I’ve worked with both of those behind the scenes…”
“You’re always working on the network of people to work on ideas for your constituency,” he added.