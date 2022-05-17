CHEYENNE — Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan announced Tuesday he will not seek a second term as Wyoming’s Secretary of State.
“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Wyoming as your Secretary of State. Recently, the opportunity presented itself to apply for a judicial position in my hometown of Torrington, Wyoming," Buchanan said in a press release. "While I have been so grateful for the time I have spent as the Secretary of State, it would not be appropriate for me to explore a judicial opportunity while also running for this important office. After much prayer and contemplation, I have decided not to seek reelection as Secretary of State."
Buchanan will continue to fulfill his current term while also undertaking the application process for the upcoming vacancy in the 8th Judicial District.