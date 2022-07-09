SHERIDAN — The local primary election race for Wyoming Senate District 21 will serve as an indicator for two candidates of how they stand against one another ahead of the general election, as the two opponents are running on separate party tickets.
Incumbent Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Parkman, will likely face Ranchester resident Mark Hansen, a Democrat, in the general election, barring any write-in candidates finding success.
Biteman served as a representative in House District 51 from 2017-2018 and voters elected him into Senate District 21 in 2019, completing his first Senate term this year.
Hansen has lived in Wyoming for 38 years, served in the military and, while he said he understands a Republican mindset having been raised on a farm, he registered for the Democratic ticket because he believes in what the party advocates for overall.
As Wyoming currently faces declines in its largest economic drivers — energy, tourism and agriculture, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other conditions — legislators must focus on how to support the state’s largest industries at the state and local levels.
Biteman said his largest focus in supporting Sheridan County and the state’s major industries begins with fighting back against federal energy regulations.
“Oil and gas companies can’t get access to credit,” Biteman said. “I had a bill this session that would have dealt with it on the consumer protection side, but we also have to deal with it through the state treasurer’s office.”
By increasing drilling activity and allowing drilling on public lands, Biteman believes the strength of the energy sector will improve statewide and decrease overwhelmingly high prices currently experienced by constituents statewide, thus also improving the state budget and rising inflation.
“There’s no reason for oil to be at $120 a barrel and there’s no drilling activity going on because typically the high price signal like that would signal everybody and their brother to get a drill rig going and start drilling oil, but it’s not happening,” Biteman said.
Hansen said he supports all major economic drivers throughout the state, noting a strong tourism sector and agriculture sectors in certain areas of the state where land allows for such success.
“I very much support all of it, tourism is great; we live in a wonderful place,” Hansen said. “Agriculture is what we do if you have a place you can do it in.”
Beyond typical ideas of what the agriculture industry includes — farms and ranches — Hansen said he appreciates the idea of other businesses benefiting from agricultural land, like honey production in the Tongue River Valley.
“I have no qualms of even coming up with new industries,” Hansen said. “We need taxes for the state. I think a two-legged human being in the town of Sheridan that has a family and pays their taxes for 20 years would bring in a lot more taxes once you get a few more people together than a large company, but I like the idea of commerce.”
Absentee voting began July 1 and continues until primary election day Aug. 16, when in-person voting and mail-in ballots will be accepted from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.