SHERIDAN — Earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci said the U.S. is “out of the pandemic phase.” But that doesn’t mean the challenges subsided.
In fact, the state of Wyoming faces a new batch of fiscal challenges, Wyoming gubernatorial candidates say. These challenges are driven by a 40-year high in inflation and federal policies limiting the fossil fuels industry that drives much of the state’s economy.
“Wyoming was bailed out temporarily by COVID money, but the problems have not been resolved,” Republican candidate Rex Rammell said. “Our main industry, fossil fuels, provides over 50% of our budget and, when things were good, 70%. Without the taxes generated by minerals, services and programs will have to be slashed even greater.”
Rammell, of Rock Springs, is one of six candidates for Wyoming governor this year. He is joined by incumbent Republican Mark Gordon of Buffalo, Republican James Scott Quick of Douglas, Republican Brent Bien of Sheridan, Democrat Rex Wilde of Cheyenne and Democrat Theresa Livingston of Worland.
The state’s 2021-2022 budget began with about $2.8 billion in general fund appropriations but was slashed by more than $430 million and 324 state positions under a supplemental budget bill Gordon signed into law in spring 2021. The change brought cuts in funding for nursing homes, mental health and foster care among other programs, Wyoming Legislature Appropriations Committee member Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, previously told The Sheridan Press. Many of those cuts were reinstated in the recently approved 2023-2024 biennial budget, Gordon said. But the budget is still $800 million less than the biennial budget from a decade ago, which points to some ongoing fiscal challenges for the state.
“The cuts we made to deal with the largest drop in revenue ever created challenges, but we must have a balanced budget,” Gordon said. “We have seen an increase in revenue since, but the long-term outlook does not support restoring all of those cuts. More than just ‘restoring the cuts,’ the question should be how best to meet the needs. As a state we must continue to discuss our wants versus our needs.”
In addition, Gordon said the state needs to focus on diversifying its economy. While the state should continue to fight federal policies that limit the fossil fuel industry, it should also support the tourism and agriculture industries and continue searching for new sources of revenue, Gordon said.
Both Rammell and Wilde advocate for controlling the state’s financial future by taking back some of its resources.
Rammell wants the state to take control over its 30 million acres of public lands, which would allow it to “have control over all our natural resources and free ourselves from the shackles of federal control.”
If elected governor, Wilde said he would push for legislation allowing Wyoming to become an autonomous water region, which could allow the state to receive financial rewards for the water it provides the western U.S. Wilde also believes all U.S. Bureau of Land Management land in Wyoming should be state-managed.
“Our state has a lot to offer in terms of water, minerals and coal,” Wilde said. “I think it’s only fair that we be compensated for that.”
Despite the challenges on the horizon, Quick feels the state is on a good path as he looks to the future.
“We are on our way to how it was pre-pandemic,” Quick said. “People are back to work and back to thriving. The state shouldn’t have shut down to begin with, but it’s nice to see things moving in the right direction.”
Livingston said she was inspired by the creativity and ingenuity Wyoming residents displayed throughout the pandemic, and said the state could learn a lot from their resiliency as it faces new challenges over the next four years.
“Out of adversity often comes great things,” Livingston said. “And why settle for normal when everything could be better? Better can be achieved in Wyoming. During the pandemic, I observed people helping people in amazing ways. (Wyoming stays) strong to unite itself and its communities to come together… Maybe the (state) could listen to (its) constituents and try the people’s methods.”
Bien did not respond to multiple requests — via phone, email and text — to participate in this article.