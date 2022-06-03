SHERIDAN — Martha J. Wright of Sheridan declared her candidacy for Wyoming State House District 29 in Sheridan amid a group of supporters and campaign volunteers.
Wright was born in Casper, raised in Cheyenne and graduated from Cheyenne East High School. Her life and work have taken her out of state and back to her Wyoming roots. Wright’s experience has included work in the medical field, criminal justice, her church and currently the YMCA. She said her life has been one of service and respect for people in her community.
“Voters need to have quality choices in electing leaders, those who will work for their needs and benefit. I offer that alternative voice to provide focus on issues that are critical for working families, our children and the future of our communities,” Wright said in a press release.
A political newcomer, Wright has been a member of both major parties. Having found an alignment with the Democratic Party platform, she has chosen to be a vocal proponent of progressive ideals of empowering people and bettering communities.
Issues Wright plans to focus on include an expansion of physical and mental health care services and creating good, sustainable jobs that are climate friendly as part of the solution to climate change. She said she is concerned with the proliferation of gun violence in our society and state, according to a press release.
Wright finds strength in her faith and the biblical heroes who serve the downtrodden and vulnerable.
“I like the story of David and Goliath and how that applies to my campaign. We know how that story ends,” Wright said.
“During my campaign I plan to visit with residents living in House District 29 so they get to know me. I will continue to work for your best interests as your next state representative if I am fortunate enough to gain your trust and your vote,” Wright said.