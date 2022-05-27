SHERIDAN — Sheridan businesswoman, Robyn M. Belinskey, has officially filed for the Wyoming U.S. House of Representatives seat currently held by Rep. Liz Cheney.
Belinskey, a Sheridan resident for more than 30 years, is planning with the help of Wyoming residents to be the voice of common sense and relatability, according to a press release. Her mission is to run an honest grassroots campaign to restore faith in America and take back America one state at a time beginning with Wyoming.
“Having been a small business owner, paralegal, mother and grandmother, sister and friend, my roots are in Wyoming," Belinskey said in a press release. "Life is about having hope, giving hope, and having a great cause that benefits others, not just ourselves. We the People, true American Conservatives, are being bullied by the socialist agenda taking place in our nation. As citizens of the State of Wyoming and the United States of America we have a patriotic duty, at any level, to be involved and to be a voice of reason and common sense.”