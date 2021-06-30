Ready to experience Sheridan County on another level? Check out our Press Pass FAQs.
How can I become a Press Pass member?
If you are a new subscriber, sign up for Press Pass online.
If you are a current subscriber, contact us at 307.672.2431 or presspass@thesheridanpress.com, and we will transfer your current subscription to Press Pass!
Wait, what’s Press Pass again?
Press Pass is a membership program by The Sheridan Press — but you can think of it as your season ticket to Sheridan County. Along with your premium news subscription, you will enjoy seasonal experiences and special offers from our community partners, from food and drink to arts and entertainment to sports and recreation.
Get excited: View all member benefits.
How does it work?
When you sign up for Press Pass, you will receive a card printed with your name and a one-year expiration date. Like a real “press pass” for journalists, your card will unlock behind-the-scenes experiences offered by our partners. Check out their monthly offers, then bring your card with your photo ID to enjoy!
What does it include?
Press Pass gives you a year of regional news, exclusive content and early access to events from The Sheridan Press, along with special offers from our community partners, which include cafes, restaurants, bars, museums, theaters, seasonal experiences and retail stores in Sheridan County, which change monthly.
How much does Press Pass cost?
Find the best subscription level for you.
Premium online Press Pass
All online stories and e-editions, in addition to full Press Pass partner benefits
$119/year
Home delivery Press Pass | City limits
Delivered print newspaper, premium online subscription and full Press Pass partner benefits
$166/year
Home delivery Press Pass | Outside of city limits
Delivered print newspaper, premium online subscription and full Press Pass partner benefits
$190/year
Mail delivery Press Pass | In county
Delivered print newspaper, premium online subscription and full Press Pass partner benefits
$208/year
What if I’m already a subscriber to The Sheridan Press?
No problem! We will extend your existing subscription to one year from your Press Pass start date and charge you the difference, plus the $40 Press Pass bump.
For example, if you have three months left of your standard online subscription, we will calculate the price for the additional 9 months and add $40. Presto, you’re a Press Pass member! Sound complicated? We promise it’s simple for us.
To sign up, you must contact us at 307.672.2431 or presspass@thesheridanpress.com. At this time, current subscribers cannot sign up online.
When do I get my Press Pass card?
If you sign up online, your card will be mailed to you within 2-3 business days. If you sign up in person or over the phone, you may pick up your card at our office by noon the day after you sign up, or we would be happy to mail it to you.
Can I share my Press Pass benefits?
A household of two may share Press Pass benefits if both names are printed on the subscription card when you sign up and you share an address.
Is there a business membership?
No. Since the membership is VIP and aimed at fun experiences and special offers, Press Pass is only for individuals or households of two and not for groups. For a business subscription to our standard newspaper, contact The Sheridan Press at 307.672.2431.
But if my mom/cousin/new boyfriend has Press Pass, can I use it?
No, Press Pass is nontransferable. Only the one or two names printed on the card may enjoy the benefits.
Can I give Press Pass as a gift?
Yes! Contact The Sheridan Press at 307.672.2431 or presspass@thesheridanpress.com, and we will prepare the membership card for your lucky recipient.
Can I cancel Press Pass?
No, Press Pass is nonrefundable. (But once you start using it, we don’t think you’ll mind.)
What should I do if my Press Pass card is lost or stolen?
Contact The Sheridan Press at 307.672.2431 or presspass@thesheridanpress.com, and we will print you a replacement card for a $5 fee.
I’m a business owner who is interested in becoming a Press Pass partner. Is this possible?
We would love to hear from you! Please email presspass@thesheridanpress.com, and we will see if there are still slots in your category available.