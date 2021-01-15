SHERIDAN — Staff members of The Sheridan Press earned statewide recognition for their work in the 2019-2020 publishing year. 

The Wyoming Press Association announced 2020 Pacemaker and photography award winners Thursday, the first day of its annual conference. 

The Sheridan Press was recognized for a total of 26 awards, including:

• Spot news story, honorable mention, Allayana Darrow, "We don't just die"

• In-depth reporting, honorable mention, "Selena Not Afraid"

• Sports news story, second place, Emily Simanskis, "Out-of-town families seek out Sheridan"

Business/energy reporting, first place, Kristen Czaban

• Use of graphic elements, second place, Doug Sanders, "Sports Awards"

• Use of graphic elements, honorable mention, Doug Sanders, "Eagles XC"

• Information graphic, first place, Deb McLain, "A quick guide"

• Information graphic, second place, Deb McLain, "Companion planting"

• Small ad, honorable mention, Jon Cates/Deb McLain, "WyoVision"

• Institutional ad, first place, Deb McLain/Janea LaMeres, YMCA open house"

• Institutional ad, second place, Deb McLain, "MC2 Welcome"

• Merchandise ad, second place, Deb McLain, "Killy's Smokehouse"

• Merchandise ad, honorable mention, Jon Cates, "Rocky Mountain Discount Sports"

• House ad, first place, Jon Cates/Matthew Gaston, "Summer menu"

• Use of color in ad, second place, Jon Cates, "Landon's Greenhouse"

• Use of color in ad, honorable mention, Jon Cates/Dave Huebner, "Turned Antiques"

• Best designed ad, first place, Jon Cates/Janea LaMeres, "Hammer Chevrolet"

• Best designed ad, second place, Deb McLain, "Sheridan Recreation District"

• Freedom of Information Award, second place, Ashleigh Snoozy, "Community impact"

• Website, honorable mention, thesheridanpress.com

• Feature photo, second place, Matthew Gaston, "Backing away"

• Sports action photo, second place, Matthew Gaston, "Aksamit Broncs"

• Sports feature photo, second place, Matthew Gaston, "Growing into the jersey"

• Scenic photo, second place, Matthew Gaston, "Quite the show"

• Portrait/personality, honorable mention, Matthew Gaston, "Stockwell reading"

• Photo story, first place, Matthew Gaston, "Stockwell"

