SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys and girls soccer teams defeated the Buffalo Bisons Friday night, with the boys team triumphing 6-0 and the girls 5-0.
SHS boys head coach Scott Soderstrom congratulated the boys team’s scorers. Players Dane Steel and Frank Sinclair scored two goals each while Colson Coon and Drew Heerman each scored one. The game, Soderstrom said, offered many members of the team the opportunity to play and let some try out different positions.
“It was a good first game…” Soderstrom said. “[The boys] played hard, and they played clean.”
The Lady Broncs will play Cody at home Saturday at 11 a.m. while the Broncs will face Cody at home Saturday at 1 p.m.