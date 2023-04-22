SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School We The People team will be representing the state of Wyoming in the 2023 National We The People competition this weekend. This is the 10th time SHS will have competed at the national level since 2010 and the first fully in-person competition since 2019.
We the People was created by Congress in 1987 to increase students' knowledge of the Constitution and the functions of the government. Each round consists of a four-minute prepared argument on a predetermined topic that the team has worked on since February and a five-minute question and answer session where judges ask questions about the topic. Students prepare by refining their essays to a four-minute timeframe and by collecting evidence for the Q&A portion of the round, with evidence scoring higher than responses based on just opinion.
“The goal of the program is to help students build a passion for civics,” SHS teacher Mike Thomas said. “Students gain 21st-century skills, they learn how to give an argument, research a topic, understand opposing viewpoints and gain public speaking skills.”
The program promotes students to be leaders in their community and how to make a change within the governmental system, he said.
“In life in general, you have to be on the spot all of the time,” UW student Sydney Black said. “We the People helped me develop that skill.”
The group will also be visiting historic and cultural sites around Washington, D.C., to provide the students the opportunity to connect with the nation's history in person. These include the Vietnam and Lincoln memorials, the Capitol building, the Library of Congress, the Supreme Court, the White House, the national archives, the Holocaust Museum, the African American History Museum and Mount Vernon, the home of President George Washington.
“This opportunity would not have been made possible without the help of the community,” Thomas said.
