Sheridan County’s YMCA began with a vision to serve the community, and now its staff and volunteers aim to create a vision for the organization’s next 50 years of service.
When the decision was made to add the Community Aquatic Center to the existing facility, it meant the YMCA would expand its physical footprint and add new opportunities for growth.
In remodeling and repurposing the YMCA’s current facility, the board of directors has outlined four priorities — youth programs, health and wellbeing expansion, arts programming and camp.
The total project cost for “Vision 50” is approximately $7.3 million, which includes renovations of the YMCA’s existing building, improvements to Camp Roberts and a maintenance reserve fund to provide resources for ongoing projects. To date, key funds have been donated by the Kibbee Foundation, the Homer and Mildred Scott Foundation and the Roberts Family Fund.
A remodel of the existing facility would allow the YMCA to expand its services for child care and after-school programs. This could also include growth of the arts programming — particularly for the Big Horn Friday program.
The vision for the remodel also includes moving health and well-being programs to the main floor, allowing those with physical limitations to access all classes. The expanded space would also allow for more health and wellbeing equipment and options.
In addition to renovations at the YMCA in Sheridan, the campaign will allow for improvements at Camp Roberts such as a new bridge, kitchen and cabin repairs. These projects will allow the camp to continue serving more than 1,000 youth each summer.