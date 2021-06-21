SHERIDAN — Sheridan County YMCA’s history has deep roots established by local community members, and leaders of the organization know its future is just as dependent on community support now.
With that in mind, YMCA board members and staff will host a community celebration aimed at both honoring the nonprofit’s history and looking toward its future.
“Cheers to another 50 years” is the theme of the event, which will take place July 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Y parking lot.
Each department at the Y will have an activity or role in the event.
“Most people know we’re a gym or a pool, but our main focus with this event is to focus on information, because we’re so much more than that,” said Desiree Pearce, health and wellness director for the Sheridan County YMCA. “We also have programs for functional fitness, chronic illness, partnerships with schools and so many other things.”
Activities anticipated for the day include setting up the climbing wall outside, hosting an outdoor cycling class and even a family fun run. In addition, the day will include games for children, performances from the choirs and drum lines.
“We have about 13 departments at the YMCA and all of them will have an activity that day,” Pearce said. “We really want to help people understand who we are and what we do.”
Sheridan County YMCA Executive Director Liz Cassiday said there will also be opportunities for community members to give to the Vision 50 campaign, which will remodel and repurpose older portions of the YMCA facility.
Organizers said they event, which will be free to the public, will also highlight partnerships the Y has throughout the community and the activities and possibilities for growth at Camp Roberts in the Bighorn Mountains.
The event July 31 is one planned for the summer, which will also include pop-up events at local parks and other locations.
For example, on June 9, the YMCA bus stopped by the park in North Heights to share ice cream treats, camp activities and prizes.
Additional locations will be added as interest and time allows. Check the Sheridan County YMCA’s Facebook page for additional information.