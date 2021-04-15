Any entrepreneur will tell you that running a business requires a near-endless amount of decision making. Whether it’s navigating operational challenges, selecting suppliers or hiring new staff, there are always options to consider. Some business owners believe decisions need to be made on their own. Instead, arriving at the right choice often comes down to having a trusted outside perspective.
For many businesses, that insight comes from their banker. It’s one of the many reasons why it’s critical to have a trusted financial partner with experience and perspective to help you navigate the complex decisions impacting your business. That is precisely what First Interstate Bank here in Sheridan strives to be — your best business partner.
A community bank focused on Sheridan
From its founding in Sheridan in 1968, First Interstate set its sights on being the premier community bank for businesses and consumers alike. First Interstate has helped countless Sheridan-based businesses get off the ground and grow, and we are committed to maintaining our longstanding support of the local business community. It’s what fuels our expansion into the digital arena and inspires us to continually innovate.
We understand your needs are evolving, and we’ve positioned our products, services and service channels to evolve with you. Clients can now apply for a mortgage or credit card, open a checking account and will soon be able to apply for a business loan, all through digital channels.
At the same time, local bankers are eager to address your needs through programs like Agriculture Business Loans for assistance in crop production, livestock production, feeder operations and farm machinery purchases as well as Agriculture Mortgages for land purchases, mortgage or contract refinancing, capital improvements and more.
We also know that small business owners need a reliable partner to help them navigate today’s challenges. That’s why we’ve expanded our merchant services and business credit cards to help streamline payments and improve cash flows. First Interstate believes that by combining guidance and support with our hands-on approach to banking we can help small businesses in the community thrive.
Whether in person or online, we’re poised and ready to work with you, at your convenience, day or night.
Here in good times and bad
For First Interstate, a commitment to community banking means knowing our clients, understanding their individual situations and being ready with viable solutions. Through good times and bad, First Interstate has a longstanding track record of being a bank on which Sheridan can rely.
The COVID-19 pandemic is the latest economic challenge to impact this community. It put pressure on businesses of all sizes, but it hit small businesses especially hard. Those with limited resources were particularly at risk, as adapting quickly to the changing environment required both innovative thinking and financial support to put their plans in motion. First Interstate rose to the moment, focusing on ways to help clients quickly transform their businesses with the emergency funding available to them.
Over the course of the last year, we worked tirelessly to provide Paycheck Protection Program loans to nearly 400 small businesses in Sheridan alone. First Interstate also partnered with the Small Business Administration to offer low-interest loans and advance grants through their Economic Injury Disaster Loans program. These efforts provided a financial lifeline when it was needed most. We at First Interstate will continue to provide these much-needed services to our business clients through this public health crisis and beyond.
A partner business owners can rely on
As COVID-19 vaccinations increase and communities hope for a semblance of more familiar days ahead, organizations of all sizes in Sheridan will need a partner to help them navigate these uncharted waters. Whether you’re looking for merchant services, a line of credit or financial guidance on the next big decision, it’s important to have a financial institution that’s in your corner, not just a service provider. We are a team that understands both the local economy and your business, and we will be there to provide the financial support your company needs to be successful.
First Interstate seeks to be your trusted financial partner and is committed to seeing clients and communities thrive. We remain steadfast in our dedication to provide innovative products and services to achieve that end and invite you to connect with us online or in the branch to experience our approach to service first-hand. We take pride in the fact that local entrepreneurs have depended on First Interstate’s banking services and guidance for more than 50 years, and we will continue to be the bank Sheridan relies on for the next 50.