Today

Sun and clouds mixed. High 46F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tomorrow

Mainly sunny. High 44F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.