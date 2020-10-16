The Tucker Foundation helped kick off the current Sheridan County YMCA capital campaign aimed at renovating portions of the facility left vacant by the addition of the Aquatics Center earlier this year.
The foundation’s gift was one of the first for the campaign and has been earmarked specifically to create a youth entrance to the facility and renovate space at the YMCA to expand youth programming and child care offerings.
The Tucker Foundation, based in Tennessee, has a primary mission of providing financial support to nonprofit organizations that help “produce in young people the character and skills required to live a productive and happy life, along with organizations that conserve essential elements of our natural environment forever.”
The Sheridan County’s YMCA’s “For Stronger Tomorrow,” campaign fits the first part of that mission in particular.
The Y itself is dedicated to “putting Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all.” The organization is also committed to refusing no child membership for reasons of economic hardship.