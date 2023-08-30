SHERIDAN — The Bronc cross-country teams have shotgunned the season. Sheridan had strong showings at the Friday’s Kelly Walsh Bear Trap Invitational.
Kayley Alicke won the girls race in 19 minutes, 59 seconds. The sophomore finished 10 seconds before a second-place finisher from Natrona County. Alicke said she was a bit surprised to finish in first place in the first meet of the season. She finished eighth at the state meet her freshman season.
“There were a few athletes seeded ahead of me. Some finished higher than me last season. But I have trained a lot since then too,” Alicke said.
Head coach Art Baures expressed he didn’t expect Alicke to finish first in the Bear Trap Invitational but wasn’t shocked either.
“What Kayley has done is dedicate herself,” Baures said. “She had a tremendous offseason. She’s really focused especially for a young athlete. It didn’t surprise me but I did not expect it either.”
Landrum Wiley led the Broncs on the boys side by finishing second at the Bear Trap Invitational. Baures expressed Wiley has “tremendous upside” and hasn’t reached his full potential yet.
“He’s a team player,” Baures said. “He’s the perfect leader for this team. He’s a kid that keeps rising and rising. He’s a very competitive young man. There’s some competitive athletes in 4A but I think he’ll go toe-to-toe with them because of the way he prepares.”
On the girls team, Alyssa Fehlauer flourished as she finished 11th at the Bear Trap Invitational in less than 22 minutes. Mary Hughs and Alexa Miller also finished in the top 20. All three are juniors. The Lady Broncs have no seniors, as Addie Pendergast will strictly focus on track.
Sheridan cross-country last won a state title in 2019 with the boys team. The Lady Broncs finished in second place at the Bear Trap Invitational at placed third in the state meet last year. Baures said Laramie is running like the best team in state and Natrona County will vie for a top spot as well.
Baures has coached the Sheridan cross-country teams since 1997 and said this year’s teams may be the closest — relationally.
“I don’t recall another team this close three weeks into the season,” Baures said. “I’ve been impressed with their ability to help each other out and care for each other.”