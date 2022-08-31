BIG HORN — Last season, the Big Horn volleyball team lost the Douglas Invitational championship game. Freshly off a state championship win, the Lady Rams started this season by winning the Douglas Invitational Saturday.
Big Horn was eliminated by Alliance High School in the Douglas Invitational last season. The Lady Rams were able to get the better of the Nebraskan team in the semifinals this season. Big Horn then defeated Wheatland in the three sets in the title game. It may seem like the Lady Rams rolled through the tournament with ease, but there was some resistance. Big Horn lost to the hosts Friday afternoon, Douglas besting the Lady Rams in three sets. Big Horn went into the tournament as the No. 4 seed, then beat three teams to claim the invitational Saturday.
One of Big Horn’s biggest strengths is their experience. They have returned every starter that helped win the state championship last season. The Lady Rams feature five seniors this season, four of which are starters. Big Horn head coach Allison Nikont believes her team’s progress is further than this time last season.
“We worked really hard in the offseason. I do feel like we're working on a little higher level than we've ever been able to work on at this point, so early in the season,” Nikont said.
As well as Big Horn has played thus far, Nikont and players shared the team’s weakness: passing needs to be improved. The team agrees junior setter Emma Prior makes Big Horn look better than they are.
“Emma Prior works her tail off to set us up to be successful. Our passing is still not where I'd like to see it out of serve receive,” Nikont said.
Despite winning the state championship and returning every starter, Nikont believes it’s vital to see improvement as the season progresses.
“We don't ever want to feel like we're there. Like we've arrived,” Nikont said.
The Lady Rams will have an opportunity to improve against tough competition this weekend at the Gillette Invitational. The invitational will feature bigger schools from the 3A and 4A classes. Last year, Big Horn advanced to the bronze bracket of the tournament. This season, the Lady Rams hope to push for a silver or gold bracket spot.
Big Horn’s focus is to improve every practice, rather than focusing on the next state championship.
“We talk about our goals and trusting the process. We really talk about it, but we focus on where we're at right now,” Nikont said. “We don't overlook the process. Day by day, we have a process of how we have to get better. We’re staying the course. We're very competitive. I think that helps the girls stay hungry for that and to accomplish something that hasn't been done here in a long time.”
Nikont said she saw her team play at a high level in the Douglas Invitational but also saw a lot of room for improvement.
“There were moments of greatness, there's moments of “Wow.” Just think where we'll be in November,” Nikont said. “But there's still those moments of holy cow, we have a lot to work on and improve on. We've been working a lot on hitting the ball out of system since we play out a system in our gym. And to see those things be run perfectly in some of those games. Last weekend was really exciting to see what we've practiced in the gym, happen and be executed to perfection. Those are really exciting moments for me.”
Despite moments of flaws through jitters shown by the Lady Rams, senior middle blocker Kate Mohrmann said it was good to be back in the thick of competition.
“We hit our highs and lows, which is good to get out of the way for the season already,” Mohrmann said.
As exciting as it was for Big Horn to win the Douglas Invitational, the Lady Rams know that’s not the ultimate goal of the season, even though it was rewarding to beat the team that ousted them this time last year.
“I think that was the part that was most exciting for me. It was seeing that team again for the first time since we lost to them,” outside hitter Ashley Billings said. “We don't usually get the opportunity to see them, but we remembered.”