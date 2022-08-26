SHERIDAN — The defending state champions are ready for the next chapter. The Sheridan High School football team kicks off its season at home against Cheyenne Central Friday at 6 p.m.
The Indians went 2-8 (2-7) in conference last season. The Broncs met Central last September in Cheyenne, winning 31-20. It was in the first round in the postseason when Sheridan took care of business against Central, 48-14.
The Bronc football players are fired up to play in front of their home crowd.
“I love our fans,” said senior offensive guard and defensive tackle Dillan Bennett. “They always bring the energy and help us keep momentum. We just can't overlook Central. They're a good team, I know their record last year doesn’t show it, but they really know how to play.”
Sheridan is familiar with Central’s quarterback, Keagan Barlett, who played against the Broncs last season. The senior quarterback is known to have just as many rushing yards as yards through the air.
“He's just a strong physically imposing guy that is going to play downhill and we've got to tackle legs,” Sheridan head coach Jeff Mowry said.
The Indians use Barlett in designed runs and set up as many blockers in front of him as they can.
“They’re going to get everybody in front and say, ‘good luck tackling us’ and it's a mess, and we've just got to be able to fight through it,” Mowry said.
Mowry said the Indian’s ran the ball about 75% of the time on offense last season.
“They very well could change some stuff up this year,” Mowry said. “He does have a strong arm and they like to throw the ball over the top. We've got to be ready for that.”
Central has a new defensive coordinator this season, which gives the Broncs a level of mystery coming into Friday’s game. The Sheridan offense can expect to see a stout defensive line and linebackers. The Indian offensive line has a couple players returning that adds experience up front.
“It will be tough for us to run the ball against them,” Mowry said.
Mowry is making it known to the offense they need to protect the football and defense needs to wrap up tackles and make plays on special teams. He wants the Broncs to focus more on what they can do to win, more than focusing on what Central might do.
“What we want to improve upon is definitely more important in Week One, we're definitely going to prepare our team for Cheyenne Central as best as we can,” Mowry said. “Every game is a conference game, so this game right here is equally as important as our last game of the season. That being said, we need to improve in our areas. We've got to focus on ourselves before we can even start to worry about other teams. So we've got to make sure that we're seeing improvement in offense, defense, special teams and just our overall team chemistry before anything else.”
The Broncs have worked hard this summer, and are yearning to play their first opponent.
“Anytime you get to play somebody else, it's a lot of fun,” Mowry said. “We've hit each other for the last two and a half weeks and it's time to see where we measure up in the state and we’ve got a good test coming. We look forward to having a great crowd.”