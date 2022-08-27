SHERIDAN – The defending state football champions are back in play, but the Sheridan High School Broncs had to do it with some unfamiliarity: Sheridan returned zero starters to the offensive line.
Despite the inexperience, the Broncs defeated Cheyenne Central 24-21 Friday night at Homer Scott Field. The game was won with Colson Coon’s 15-yard field goal with just one second remaining.
“I was really pleased how the O-line really went to work,” said Sheridan head coach Jeff Mowry. “They gave it everything they had. This is a group of men that works hard. And that's really all you can ask of them game one, and we'll beat up the film and see where we can get better and see where it was strong.”
The biggest question mark coming into the game was whether the offensive line would open holes for Bronc running back Colson Coon. That question was answered when Coon scored the first touchdown of the season. The senior found daylight and ran 48 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter. The celebration was dampened when senior offensive lineman Dillan Bennett was down and injured after the play. Bennett did not return to the game. That left the offensive line with even less experience.
“I’m proud of them (the offensive line). Not a lot of them played last year,” Coon said. “The one that did was the one that got hurt. They all really stepped up. And this is their first real varsity experience. They did an amazing job.”
The Indians tied the game with a 1-yard quarterback keeper with just 46 seconds remaining in the first half. The Broncs were able to go into half with a 14-7 lead thanks to Cael Gilbertson's pass to Mathew Ketner for a 66-yard catch and run with just two seconds remaining on the clock.
The Indians tied the game in the third quarter on a 27-yard run on fourth down. A few key carries by Coon gave the lead back to Sheridan. Coon scored on a five-yard run. Central tied the game at 21 a piece with 4:16 remaining.
The Broncs had an opportunity to win the game with a 35-yard field goal with just 22 seconds left, but Coon missed wide left.
Coon soon found redemption. A bad lateral after a catch from a Central receiver found its way into the hands of Sheridan’s Dane Steel. Steel scooped and ran the ball to the Central 16-yard line. Coon ran the ball 5 yards short of the goal line. Sheridan was able to call timeout just in time before Coon’s game winning field goal.
“I was lucky enough to redeem myself, because we had a perfectly timed turnover,” Coon said. “I got the chance to redeem myself, I made up for it.”
Junior defensive lineman Alex Haswell led the Broncs defense with four tackles for loss, including a sack.
The win over Central was close and contested, but the Broncs are happy to come away with a victory.
“I’m proud of the blue and gold,” Mowry said. “They did a great job battling for four quarters. It wasn't the prettiest win I've ever seen, but it's a win still. And that's a good Cheyenne Central football team.”
Sheridan travels to Cheyenne to face East High School (0-1) next Friday at 6 p.m.