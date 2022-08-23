BIG HORN – Three Big Horn Polo Club teams competed Friday evening. Each team competed against one another for two periods each, for a total of six chukkers. Wyo Ag won the day by defeating Got Yer Back 2-1 in game one, then tying 1-1 with Rancho Mucho Dinero. Got Yer Back beat Rancho Mucho Dinero 2-0. The polo players winners were Jim Ulibarri, Candance Swanson/Sydney Shaw, Todd Swanson/Rafal Krewczyk and Steve Krueger.
Big Horn Polo Club action continued Sunday afternoon with the Morton Buildings Cup and San Pedro Ranch Cup. WYTX defeated Sheridan Seed 6-3 in the Morton Buildings Cup. The winners consisted of Avery Evans, Kaile Roos, Katie George and Alfredo Guerreno. George was named the MVP, and the best playing pony was “Sully” played by George owned by Lightning Bolt Polo Ponies.
Big Horn Beverage was victorious over Hammer Chevrolet, winning 9-6 in the San Pedro Ranch Cup. The winning players were Trent Passini/ Julie Nicholson, DeeDee Connell, Orrin Connell and David Andras. Connell was named MVP and best playing pony was “Pandora” played by Guerreno.