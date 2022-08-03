SHERIDAN — The Sheridan and Johnson County communities stepped up to help a Buffalo family in need of financial assistance.
Sheridan High School hosted a track meet Tuesday night to raise funds for Casyn Cates, a 3-year-old from Buffalo who was diagnosed with leukemia, Feb. 26. Following the diagnosis, Cates was immediately transported to the children’s hospital in Denver for medical attention. Casyn has since been receiving chemotherapy treatments.
Attendees of the track meet competed in 14 events Tuesday evening. Events ranged from field events such as pole vault to running events like the 1,600-meter run. Each event cost $5 to enter. The event was hosted by the Sheridan Booster Club. The Booster Club was also selling raffles, T-shirts, concessions and grilling hot dogs and hamburgers to raise money for the Cates family. Businesses that donated for the raffle were Big Horn Y, Ole’s Pizza, Kilpatrick Creations, The Pony, Holiday Gas and Albertson’s.
There were track athletes from Big Horn, the Tongue River Valley, Buffalo and even Gillette.
“We wanted to do whatever we could to help that family out,” said Taylor Kelting, Sheridan’s track coach. “Even just with travel expenses and whatever cost we could raise for him tonight to help them out in any way we could.”
This was the second annual Summer All Comers Twilight event. Last year the fundraiser benefited Howie Fitzpatrick, also fighting cancer. Booster Club treasurer Deb Hanson estimates $38,000 were raised for the beloved student resource officer last year.
“It’s such a relaxed environment,” Hanson said. “People are eager to help a good cause in this community.”
Howie had lung cancer that metastasized to his brain, but he has since gotten healthier, though still fighting cancer, according to his son, Nathan.
“Everything seems to be shrinking,” Nathan Fitzpatrick said. “He still has to go through treatments, like the quarantine we really took that seriously with him. But everything seems to be shrinking, so that’s good.”
Howie and Nathan Fitzpatrick got to choose the recipient for this year’s fundraiser. The father and son tandem saw a post on Facebook about Cates, and that’s when they decided he would be the recipient.
“Last year, this was a big hit. We wanted to do it for someone else… And we’re hoping to do it at least once a year for many years to come,” Nathan Fitzpatrick said.
Casyn’s parents Chantz and Cashlee Cates were in attendance.
“We’re super thankful,” said Cashlee Cates. “So thankful for everything that they’ve done and all the support that they’ve given us.”
Donations are still being taken and tallied for Casyn’s family. A check can be made out to the Sheridan High School Booster Club, with Casyn Cates written in the memo line. The check can be dropped off at the front office or mail to PO Box 368 Sheridan, WY 82801. For further questions, the Booster Club can be reached at 307- 672-9576.