SHERIDAN – It was do or die for the Troopers, and they delivered. The Troopers defeated Laramie 11-5 Wednesday afternoon at Ernie Rotellini Field in their third American Legion ‘AA’ state tournament game. The victory was less than 20 hours removed from the Sheridan team’s heartbreaking loss to Cheyenne.
“I think it's just so important for us to just bounce back after a hard loss like that,” said Trevor Stowe, Troopers second baseman. “We needed to prove that we wanted to be here, and just prove how good we are. We showed that today.”
The Rangers struck first in the bottom of the second inning when a diving catch was made in the outfield, but a runner was able to advance home.
The third inning is when the Troopers hit their stride. Caden Steel hit a single with the bases loaded to bring in a pair of runs. Starting pitcher Brennan Mortensen limited three batters in the bottom of the third to a ground out and two strikeouts.
The fourth inning was also action packed. Michael Greer hit an RBI to advance Nate Killian home. Dalton Nelson also hit a single to bring in Carter Dubberley, making the score 4-1. The Rangers answered with a homerun to start the bottom of the fourth.
Stowe’s sixth inning single let Dubberley score once again, making the score 5-2. A Ranger hit an off the wall triple and later advanced home to again making it a two-run ballgame.
It was the top of the seventh when the Troopers opened the floodgates. A Dubberley double hit in a pair of runs. Greer hit another RBI, for an 8-3 score. Stowe bombed a three-run homerun far over the rightfield wall for Sheridan’s 11th run of the afternoon.
“I called that home run,” Phillips said. “I looked over to the dugout, and said he was about to hit a homer, then boom.”
Laramie scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, which made Phillips decide to bring out closing pitcher Nelson to complete the last out of the game.
Stowe led the team by driving in four runs in three hits. Stowe is just a couple weeks out from taking a line drive hit to his neck region while pitching. Stowe recalls dropping from the mound after taking the hit, and soon after wondered if he would be able to compete for the rest of the season. Stowe was able to return and provide great production for the Troopers. There is currently no bruising where he took the line drive.
“I’m really lucky and fortunate,” Stowe said..
Mortenson went six and two-third innings, allowing five runs on nine hits. The ace had six strikeouts and walked zero batters.
The Troopers collected a dozen hits on the day. Stowe, Cody Kilpatrick, Steel, Nelson and Dubberley had their way with multiple hits.
“We finally got some production through our 7, 8, 9 hole hitters,” Phillips said. “We had some huge hits for us tonight. In order to win games, you gotta have one through nine guys stepping up and getting some timely hits. We had it tonight.”
Several Troopers have expressed their gratitude for the community's backing of the team during the state tournament.
“There were a lot of people here at a one o'clock gaming. We didn't really expect people to come out like this, but I do want to say thank you to everyone who came out,” Stowe said.
Sheridan baseball fans have another opportunity to support their local squad. The Troopers face Gillette at 1 p.m. today, July 28, in the semifinal game.