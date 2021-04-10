It seems to come with the territory. If a former University of Wyoming golfer is trying to excel on a given Tour, he’s going to have to overcome some stumbles, adversity or setbacks.
David Hearn has done it time and time again to carve out an illustrious PGA Tour career. The former Cowboy has made 300 career starts over nearly 20 years of play on the world’s most distinguished golf circuit.
We could have our next budding David Hearn in Drew McCullough. The former Cowboy from Richland, Washington, teed it up in the brown and gold from 2014-18.
McCullough has played on various mini tours, but has found a home on the McKenzie Tour - Canada. The tour serves as a means to gain membership to the Korn Ferry Tour, which is just one level below the PGA Tour.
He participated with conditional membership during the 2019 season, and finished 61st on the order of merit. He logged one top 10.
McCullough — who won a mini tour event on the Golden Cup last year — was aiming to improve his standing on the McKenzie Tour by way of Q-School last week. It’s a four-round qualifying event, and to call his opening round a mixed bag, would undersell what took place for the former Cowboy.
After going out in a 32 (4-under), McCullough finished with a 40 (4-over), which included a double bogey. That leaked over into his second round, and a 76 (4-over) on the second day had McCullough essentially buried.
There’s an old adage that a golfer can’t win a tournament on the first day or in the first two rounds, but they certainly can lose it. It appeared as though McCullough may have voided his chance of gaining status on the MaKenzie Tour by way of his first 36 holes.
With only two rounds, 36 holes, to make a significant rally, McCullough pressed the issue. In the game of golf that method can go poorly quicker than a sun-bathing lizard in Louisiana.
But it didn’t. Just 24 hours removed from a rough second-round 76, McCullough fired a third-round 66 (6-under) and thrust himself into the top 25.
A final-round 70 (2-under) vaulted McCullough into the top 20. That earned the former Cowboy conditional status for this upcoming season.
So in a pivotal four rounds of golf, McCullough would have been hard-pressed to draw up a more trying first couple of rounds. But he rallied in the most impressive of ways.
He showed the grit of a Poke. The stick-to-itiveness of a Wyomingite. And he’ll be playing big-time golf this summer.
Pokes Notes
The University of Wyoming football team opened spring football Tuesday.
UW diver Melissa Mirafuentes was named Mountain West Conference Diver of the Year after she won the platform title for the second consecutive season.
UW diving coach Ted Everett was honored as the MWC Diving Coach of the Year.