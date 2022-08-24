SHERIDAN — A baby-faced kid went to the wrestling coach at Sheridan High School and told him he wanted to become the best wrestler around. That’s what Hayden Hastings told head coach Tyson Shatto years ago.
Hastings has since made a name for himself both at Sheridan and the University of Wyoming. Hastings was a three-time Wyoming state champion as a Bronc and two-time All-American. Hastings is a sixth-year senior due to the COVID-19 rule that allows another year for eligibility. He competed in the NCAA Tournament last season, and was just one win shy of advancing to the NCAA Championships, coming even closer to becoming All-American.
“It still keeps me up at night, but I’ve got one more year to correct it,” Hastings said.
Hastings stayed busy during the offseason. He took advantage of the NCAA’s new Name, Image and Likeness rule, which allows student athletes to earn profits. With NIL, Hastings was able to market himself and make money on the side. He bought blank T-shirts and borrowed a hot press to put the word “Mr. Sicknasty'' on them, his nickname.
Hastings traveled to Amateur Athletic Union tournaments when he was younger. He and his friends jokingly called nearly everything “sick” and “nasty.” He brought the nickname home, and changed his social media handles to “Mr. SickNasty.”
“People started calling me Mr. SickNasty, and then I figured I may as well use it to market myself,” Hastings said.
Hastings started pressing all his shirts at the end of the school year and estimates he has sold 200-300 of them on MrSickNasty.com and youth wrestling camps since then.
“I did pretty good. I'm not going to retire on it or anything. But I did make a bit of money this summer,” Hastings said.
Hastings has the opportunity to become Wyoming’s first five-time NCAA qualifier and first All-American since Bryce Meredith from Cheyenne Central High School. Hastings gives a lot of credit to Shatto for becoming the wrestler he is.
“He’s done more for me in wrestling than I can say thank you for,” Hastings said. “There's a long list of people, but Tyson has been amazing. We still keep in contact. I go over there and see his daughters and his new son and wife. We’ve got a really good relationship. He's shown me a lot.”
Hastings has left quite the lifelong impression on Shatto as well.
“Guys like Hastings don't come around very often. He is always driven to get better. He's coachable. He grasped wrestling from an early age and then was able to progress it,” Shatto said.
Shatto returns for his 17th year as the Sheridan High School wrestling coach. He expressed he was pushed to improve by coaching Hastings.
“Hayden had lofty goals,” Shatto said. “Sometimes I didn't know if I was going to be able to get him where his goals aspired to be. He motivated me and pushed me in my abilities as a coach.Here's a guy that really wants to do something. Now I need to figure this out, too.”
The Shatto family remains close with Hastings. They all own a Mr. Sicknasty T-shirt.
“My girls knew dad was coaching somebody who needed his attention. And they saw the amount of energy and time that I put into Hayden. He didn't take that for granted,” Shatto said. “He knew that my time was valuable and that I was being pulled away from other things, my family. So he put some time into my family as well as getting to know my wife and my kids. My kids think the world of him, they call him Baby Face. The way he treats my family speaks volumes.”