SHERIDAN — Kasey Garnhart started his role as activities director at Sheridan High School this month. It’s a big responsibility in a community that cares.
Garnhart got his experience under Don Julian, who recently retired from his 15-year run in the role. Garnhart served as the assistant activities director until 2019, when he took charge as the main activities director at Rawlins Middle and High Schools. Rawlins is a 3A program, just a class below Sheridan.
“He’s been hitting the ground running,” Julian said. “It’s a learning curve, but it isn’t too steep for him. He’s had plenty of experience in this field. There are always going to be fresh ideas when there is a healthy leadership change. I think this will be refreshing for people, but the core values of Sheridan will remain.”
Garnhart helped hire a couple coaches since overseeing the athletic operations. Long time soccer assistant Wade Kinsey is filling the head coach role. Prior to that hire, Sheridan signed Kaitlyn Alicke from Idaho to coach volleyball.
Sheridan is also starting up its own Nordic ski program as opposed to having an agreement with Cody. The Broncs have also recently started a marching band.
Garnhart is looking into sanctioning other sports such as softball and girls wrestling in the near future.
“I want to get as many kids involved in athletics or activities to add to their high school experience,” Garnhart said.
Garnhart isn’t only responsible for the athletic department, but all organized activities at the high school.
“Athletics is very visible in the sense that we have big crowds,” said Garnhart. “They compete throughout a season rather than just a few performances throughout the year. But the performing arts, the amount of work that our crew puts in at working at their craft, it’s unbelievable. I encourage anybody if they’ve never been to orchestra, band, choir or our musical plays to come check it out. Our kids put out a tremendous product.”
Garnhart has moved into a home in Sheridan with his wife and two daughters this summer. He’s still got a lot of boxes to be unpacked in his garage, but otherwise is settled in with his family.
The plate has been full for the new activities director.
There is so much to do in so little time with a heavy fall sports and activities schedule around the corner.
“I’ve been trying to get around and meet some of these coaches that I haven’t had the opportunity to meet that had come since I had left,” Garnhart said. “Then the big one for us was to get prepared for the booster club golf tournament that we had last Sunday, out of the Powder Horn. It’s a big event for the booster club and an opportunity to kind of get our name out there and opportunity to get out and play a tremendous course. So that’s kind of been the focus right now. It’s shoring up the last of our staff, and just making sure everything’s in order going into the fall. It’s coming fast.”
Take a look around the Sheridan High School gymnasium some time.
There are an overwhelming number of Wyoming state championship banners hung over the years.
Garnhart would like to see more banners hung.
The Broncs have most recently added another football state title, as well as track and field. Other sports may see a boost due to the recent coaching hires, Garnhart anticipated.
“I think that’s one thing about excellence in anything, as soon as you get complacent, that’s when you start to fall behind a little bit. I do think that we’re going to see some improvement in some areas. With that being said, I can’t say we’re really in a bad spot anywhere in Sheridan,” Garnhart said.
The new activities director has looked up to and learned from Don Julian over the years. Julian has drawn a blueprint for how Sheridan athletics has grown and succeeded on the playing surfaces.
“I just want to continue to build on the success that Don’s created, he’s obviously been a mentor with me, getting to work alongside him for so long,” said Garnhart. “And then just seeing the product he’s created: the community relations, the product within his programs that have created. There is excellence everywhere here.”