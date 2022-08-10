SHERIDAN — A local golfer’s dedication is taking him to new heights — and places.
Brock Owings, the 2021 4A boys state golf champion has spent his summer golfing in national tournaments. His state championship performance earned him a slot at Pinehurst Nationals for the second year in a row. Rather than attending nationals, Owings played several Wyoming State Golf Association tournaments with the goal of earning one of four spaces for the Junior America’s Cup in Pleasanton, California, Aug. 1-4. The Junior America’s Cup showcases the best junior golfers throughout the western region. Alumni that have competed at the JAC include Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.
The upcoming senior’s top score occurred at Jacoby Golf Course in Laramie in June, scoring a 70/78. That score led him to the sole slot to represent Wyoming at the Junior World Tournament July 9-15, at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California, a U.S. Open course. Owings shot a 78, 83 and 81. He shot four birdies, 30 pars and 24 bogeys.
“I definitely shot a lot better than the America's Cup. It was a super tough course though, but I played OK there,” Owings said.
Owings grew up learning the fundamentals of the game by golfing with his father, Perry Owings.
“He has dedicated his life to the game of golf,” said Larry Martoglio, Sheridan High School assistant golf coach. “I can remember when Brock was still in a baby chair, his dad and his sister would be riding the golf cart.”
Local golfers know that chances are if they stop by Kendrick to play a game of golf, there is a good chance they’ll see Owings and his dad playing a round.
“He spends at least six hours a day, every day in the summer, seven days a week, working on his golf game. He’s very highly dedicated,” Martoglio said.
Many high school students have time to socialize, watch movies and play video games. This isn’t anything Owings can relate to.
“I spend most of my time on the golf course,” Owings said. “I don’t really have a lot of time to hang out with my friends. I’ve gone fishing maybe one time this year. And I’ve pretty much lived out of a suitcase, just traveling for golf tournaments.”
It’s the love of the game that keeps Owings on the golf courses for so long, every day.
“Most golfers can relate to this,” Owings said. “When you hit that shot, it flies so perfectly. And then it lands in the middle. It’s just beautiful. I love it.”