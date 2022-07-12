SHERIDAN — After dropping both games in Saturday’s doubleheader against Gallatin Valley, the Jets got back to their winning ways. The Jets (23-18) took both games in Monday night’s home doubleheader against the Buffalo Bulls at Ernie Rotellini Field. The Jets won the first game 8-2, then run-ruled the Bulls 13-3 in game two.
By winning both games, the Jets are headed to the district tournament next week as the number one seed.
“It’s a big deal to get the confidence back to where it was before those losses,” said Jets head coach Austin Cowen. “It was crucial to get back to our winning ways, especially before districts next week.”
Bridger Mortenson started on the mound for the Jets and went seven innings. Mortenson allowed four hits and struck out seven. Riley Green led the Jets at the plate by going 3-for-3.
In game two, it was the second inning in which the Jets did the most damage. That’s when Sheridan tallied eight of its 13 runs. The game was out of hand by the end of the fifth inning, and the game was called.
“Tonight, we just came out and started a little slow in the first game, but then got rolling and started getting some jobs done,” said Cowen. “We hit a lot better in the second game.
The Jets are no strangers to defeating Buffalo. The squad drubbed the Bulls in a doubleheader June 20, outscoring them by a combined 19-0 in the double feature.
This is just the second season for the Buffalo Bulls program.
“Kudos to them (Buffalo). They played well, given the circumstances. There’s a big learning curve, but they’ve come a long way in those two years,” Cowen said.
The Jets finish the regular season on the road against the Gillette Rustlers this Thursday in a full nine-inning game. The Jets will then face a team yet to be determined Monday to start the district tournament.