CODY – The Jets won Wednesday’s matchup at the American Legion ‘A’ State Tournament by defeating Cheyenne 6-2.
No. 2 seed Sheridan struck first by scoring a pair of runs in both the second and third inning. No. 3 seed Cheyenne answered with a pair of their own, making the score 4-2. The Jets landed two insurance runs in the sixth inning.
Jets pitcher Mason Manning allowed two runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and zero walks on 100 pitches. Tyler Ormseth led the Jets batters with two hits and a pair of RBIs.
The Jets play the semifinal game against Casper today at 2 p.m.