DOUGLAS — The Sheridan Jets are district championship bound after defeating Douglas 12-6 in the semi-final game Tuesday night. It was the first time the two programs met this season.
The Jets are guaranteed at least a top-two seed for the state tournament.
“It was a huge win, we played an outstanding game,” Jets head coach Austin Cowen said. “We had a quality night at bat. I felt our bottom of the lineup stepped up and scored some runs. I’m proud of them.
“We might be a young team, but we have experience in bigger postseason games,” Cowen added. “It gives us more peace of mind and confidence than some of the other teams we’re playing.”
The Jets (26-18) were only leading the Cats 7-4 after the fifth inning, but their bats got hot the following inning. Sheridan scored five runs in the sixth to put that game out of reach. The offensive onrush by the Jets was led by Tyler Hutton, Tyler Riesen and Troy Waugh, who all tallied runs.
“We got timely hits that inning. We didn’t hit any home runs, but we got some big time singles. If we didn’t get them then it would have been a much closer game. We found a way to get those insurance runs,” Cowen said.
The Jets had 16 hits in the game, doubling Douglas’ eight. Avon Barney got the victory from the mound. Barney went six innings, giving up five hits and striking out six.
Sheridan plays Casper Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Douglas to determine the champion of the district. The Jets split the regular season in the two games they faced Casper, one of which was a 14-1 victory. The Jets also defeated the Drillers in the state championship last season.
“We’ve played a lot of important games (against Casper) in the last couple of seasons,” Cowen said. “They’ll be coming after us since we’ve beat them in the title game and received the one seed this season over them. We have shown we can play well against them.”