SHERIDAN — The Sheridan girls golf team proved they can handle the heat.
The Lady Broncs won the girls portion of the Sheridan Invitational Wednesday at Kendrick Municipal Golf Course.
Sheridan head coach Joe Quinn, 24, was pleased with the team in his coaching debut.
“The girls team are a very positive group,” Quinn said. “I’m proud of how they came out and played today.”
The temperatures were hovering around 100 degrees late in the match. Luckily for the golfers, they were provided the right materials to deal with the blistering heat.
“We had lots of water and snacks. We even had these little fanny packs that go on our cart, that carry Gatorade. So that’s kind of cool. I have never seen that before,” Quinn said.
The boys golf team finished in second place out of seven teams. Kelly Walsh High School was the only team to finish ahead of the Broncs.
“The boys were grinding and scrambling, they kind of struggled, but they brought it together by the end,” Quinn said. “It was it was a good thing to see. I was proud with how they responded.”
Sheridan golfer Brock Owings scored his high school career low of 70/72, and had the best score of the day. Lady Bronc Samantha Spielman placed first out of the girls with a 71 score.
“My lowest score is 69, so I was close to that,” Spielman said. “I played well, there were spots where I could have done better, but all-in-all I’m happy with it.”
Gabi Wright placed second within the girls team with an 80. Camryn Wagner placed third within the team with 89.
Garrett Spielman placed second on the boys team with a score of 81.
At third place was Foster Ulin’s score of 86. Then at fourth place was an 89 from Connor Bateson.
The Sheridan golfers felt comfortable at their home course, despite the extreme August heat on Wednesday.
“I think they’re a little more comfortable with every hole and they know where to hit and where not to hit. That definitely helped us out a little bit,” said Quinn.
The Sheridan golf team doesn’t have long to recover before their next match. They play at Powell today, Aug. 11 at 1 p.m.