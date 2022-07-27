SHERIDAN — Fourteen baseball players from two of Sheridan’s American Legion baseball teams earned recognition last week.
Seven Jets baseball players earned Wyoming Legion Baseball Class A All-Conference honors, while Sheridan head coach Austin Cowen also won East Conference Coach of the Year.
The Jets (27-19) had three players on the East Conference First Team. Avon Barney, a left-handed pitcher, Frankie Maestri, a pitcher, and Tyler Riesen, a third baseman, had great seasons for the Jets.
The Jets also had four players who made the East Conference Second Team: second baseman and shortstop William Greer, center fielder and pitcher Tyler Huttin, first baseman and designated hitter Tyler Ormseth and catcher Troy Waugh.
In addition to the Jets’ accomplishments, seven Troopers baseball players earned Wyoming Legion Baseball Class AA All-State honors as well.
Michael Greer, a pitcher and third baseman earned a spot on the All-State First Team for the second season in a row. Cody Kilpatrick, a catcher and center fielder, and Trevor Stowe, pitcher and second baseman, received a spot on the First Team in back-to-back seasons. Brennan Mortenson, a pitcher and right fielder, claimed his spot on the First Team for the first time.
The Troopers (40-13) also had three players on the All-State Second Team: first baseman and center fielder Dylan Greenough, second baseman and shortstop Cael Hamrick and first baseman Caden Steel.