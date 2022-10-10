SHERIDAN — Victors find a way to win when all odds are against them. A 13-year-old girl from Big Horn found a way to accomplish a lofty goal.

 Addalyn Lattin qualified for the Mike and Sherrylynn Johnson’s Vegas Tuffest Junior World Championship in barrel racing. Lattin placed second out of nearly 20 contestants in Billings, Montana. The top two were able to advance to Nevada to compete in December.

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

