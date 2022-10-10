SHERIDAN — Victors find a way to win when all odds are against them. A 13-year-old girl from Big Horn found a way to accomplish a lofty goal.
Addalyn Lattin qualified for the Mike and Sherrylynn Johnson’s Vegas Tuffest Junior World Championship in barrel racing. Lattin placed second out of nearly 20 contestants in Billings, Montana. The top two were able to advance to Nevada to compete in December.
Lattin was able to qualify despite only having two weeks to train with her horse named Gaucho.
Lattin was under the impression that she’d need a different horse other than her own to compete at a higher level. She called her aunt Marci from Nebraska. The horse Lattin was hoping to ride wasn’t available. A friend of aunt Marci let Lattin lease Gaucho, a 7-year-old bay quarter horse with less than 30 rides on him.
Lattin’s mother Kaycee Rader said they had more no times than anything else in the two-week preparation for their run in Billings Aug. 21.
“She rode the horse every single day, sometimes twice a day,” Rader said. “She took videos from her practice runs for her competitive runs. And she watched them. Then we’d send the owner some video to help Addalyn through, the owner texted us back and forth giving us advice so she’d have the best run she could possibly have for the biggest qualifier.”
Lattin had a feeling a week in with Gaucho that she had a chance to qualify for Las Vegas, despite having many no scores.
“We had a pretty good run. And at that time, I knew that we had a chance,” Lattin said.
The day of the qualifier was a crazy day for Lattin and her family. Lattin had finished her run in Billings, and then found out she had qualified to perform in Longmire Days in Buffalo. Lattin and her family hustled to Buffalo to compete there on the same day. Lattin and Gaucho finished in second place and won a buckle.
Lattin’s decision to compete in Billings came at the last minute. The day she decided to sign up for the run, Rader’s husband’s parents were in a car wreck in Billings as result of a brain aneurysm.
“When this all came down, Addalyn had to take initiative and figure out how to enter,” Rader said. “There was a lot that went into all of that. And she had to figure it out, because I had my plate full of my husband and his parents. She truly took the initiative at the age of 13. And it was something that she wanted to do, and she made it happen.”
Lattin grew up with an arena in her yard. She started riding at the age of 5. Rader said they ride every day in the summer, and then every other weekend in the winter. They are currently on the road every weekend to give Lattin and Gaucho more competitive runs.
Lattin has been to Vegas to witness the National Finals Rodeo, but this will be the first she’s competed there. The Mike and Sherrylynn Johnson’s Vegas Tuffest Junior World Championship is the youth equivalent to the NFR.
Lattin has defied the odds in qualifying for Vegas and she has her parents, grandparents, friends and sponsors to thank for that.
She has over two months with Gaucho before competing at the big show Nov. 30 through Dec. 5.
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.