1
2
3
4
F
Big Horn Rams
5
16
11
10
42
Sundance
9
12
14
14
49
Garrett Custis and Cade Butler led Big Horn with 10 points each.
Head coach Cody Ball previously commented on Big Horn’s win over Tongue River earlier during the day.
Next game: Big Horn plays Glenrock at home at 2 p.m. Saturday for the No. 3 seed at the 2A state tournament next week.
1
2
3
4
F
Big Horn Lady Rams
8
5
6
12
31
Moorcroft
18
7
19
13
56
Amelia Gee led the Lady Rams with 11 points.
“We battled against a really good team today. I was extremely proud of how hard our team played defensively. They grew so much this season and I am very excited for the future of Lady Rams basketball.” — head coach Kip Butler
The single-elimination style of the tournament ends the season for the Lady Rams.
1
2
3
4
F
Tongue River Lady Eagles
7
2
6
16
31
Sundance
16
6
10
16
48
Izzy Carbert led the Lady Eagles with 10 points.
“I couldn’t be more proud of what we accomplished this season. The ending was definitely not what we wanted, but the foundation our three seniors helped build is a solid one. I think the future of Lady Eagle basketball is bright.” — head coach Amanda Cummins
The single-elimination style of the tournament ends the season for the Lady Eagles.
1
2
3
4
F
NSI Academy Wolves
23
Upton
79
Leading scorer information was unavailable at press time.
A quote from the coach was unavailable at press time.
The single-elimination style of the tournament ends the season for the Wolves.