SHERIDAN — A total of five University of Wyoming football student-athletes have been named to the 2022 Academic All-District Team as selected by the College Sports Communicators, including two former Sheridan County athletes — fullback/tight end Parker Christensen and wide receiver Will Pelissier.
Christensen has achieved a 3.793 GPA in kinesiology and health promotion. The native of Sheridan, has caught 19 passes for 169 yards and one receiving touchdown this season.
Pelissier has earned a 3.855 GPA in finance. He hails from Big Horn and has caught eight passes for 101 yards and one receiving touchdown this season. Pelissier has had six rushing attempts for 38 yards.
To be nominated, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.50 cumulative GPA (on a 4.0 scale) at his/her current institution. The cumulative GPA may not be rounded up to 3.50. Nominated athletes must have participated in at least 50 percent of their team’s games.
No student-athlete is eligible until he/she has completed one full calendar year at his/her current institution and is at least a sophomore academically and athletically.
All eligible nominees receive Academic All-District recognition and advance to the national ballot for Academic All-America consideration. This year’s Academic All-America football team will be announced Dec. 20.