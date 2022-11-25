UW stock
Courtesy photo | Bud Denega

SHERIDAN — A total of five University of Wyoming football student-athletes have been named to the 2022 Academic All-District Team as selected by the College Sports Communicators, including two former Sheridan County athletes — fullback/tight end Parker Christensen and wide receiver Will Pelissier.

Christensen has achieved a 3.793 GPA in kinesiology and health promotion. The native of Sheridan, has caught 19 passes for 169 yards and one receiving touchdown this season.

