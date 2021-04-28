03-01-2021 Indoor State Track Championship 010.jpg
Buy Now

Big Horn’s Will Huckeba looks down at the finish line as he takes first place in the first heat of the 400-meter dash at the indoor track state championship Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Huckeba finished fourth overall.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan PressGaston

Girls golf

Samantha Spielman, Sheridan High School

Rachel Bishop, Big Horn High School

Addi Rosics, Tongue River High School

Boys golf

Brayden James, Sheridan High School

Dalton Nelson, Big Horn High School

Braxton Tremain, Tongue River High School

Girls cross-country

Katie Turpin, Sheridan High School

Elizabeth Foley, Big Horn High School

Addie Pendergast, Tongue River High School

Boys cross-country

Austin Akers, Sheridan High School

Jacob Brogdon, Big Horn High School

Wyatt Ostler, Tongue River High School

Girls tennis

Julia Kutz, Sheridan High School

Ella Laird, Sheridan High School

Boys tennis

Reed Rabon, Sheridan High School

Kevin Woodrow, Sheridan High School

Volleyball

Taylor Larsen, Sheridan High School

Saydee Zimmer, Big Horn High School

Emma Scammon, Tongue River High School

Kamy Michelena, Arvada-Clearmont High School

Football

Quinton Mangus, Sheridan High School

Winfield Loomis, Big Horn High School

Tony Perfetti, Tongue River High School

Girls swimming

Jaylynn Morgan, Sheridan High School

Libby Green, Sheridan High School

Boys swimming

Isaac Otto, Sheridan High School

Bryson Shosten, Sheridan High School

Girls basketball

Annie Mitzel, Sheridan High School

Madison Butler, Big Horn High School

Izzy Carbert, Tongue River High School

Krista Malli, Arvada-Clearmont High School

Boys basketball

Sam Lecholat, Sheridan High School

Carson Bates, Big Horn High School

Sam Patterson, Tongue River High School

Torrey Veach, Arvada-Clearmont High School

Wrestling

Reese Osborne, Sheridan High School

Luke Singer, Tongue River High School

Girls indoor track and field

Abby Newton, Sheridan High School

Rachel Bishop, Big Horn High School

Jane Pendergast, Tongue River High School

Boys indoor track and field

Carter McComb, Sheridan High School

Will Huckeba, Big Horn High School

Jason Barron, Tongue River High School

Girls track and field

Addy Bolton, Sheridan High School

Amelia Gee, Big Horn High School

Addie Pendergast, Tongue River High School

Boys track and field

Reese Charest, Sheridan High School

Garrett Custis, Big Horn High School

Wyatt Ostler, Tongue River High School

Girls soccer

Aria Heyneman, Sheridan High School

Ellie Williams, Sheridan High School

Boys soccer

Frank Sinclair, Sheridan High School

Colson Coon, Sheridan High School

Women’s rodeo

Manchi Nace, Sheridan College

Men’s rodeo

Coby Johnson, Sheridan College

Club sports

Jacob Cummings, Sheridan NA3HL Hawks hockey

Kiefer Dunham, high school Hawks boys hockey

Amelia Stopher, high school Hawks girls hockey

Carter Dubberley, Sheridan Troopers baseball

Tavy Leno, Sheridan high school rodeo

Special Olympics

Chloe Laumann

Kimberly Allen

Tiegan Reher

Team of the Year

Sheridan High School boys track and field

Tongue River boys and girls cross-country

Sheridan NA3HL Hawks

High school Hawks girls hockey

Coach of the Year

Ryan Sullivan, Sheridan High School

Alli Nikont, Big Horn High School

Tim Maze, Tongue River High School

Bo Benth, Arvada-Clearmont High School

Amanda Alexander, high school Hawks girls hockey

Scholar-athlete award

Addy Bolton, Sheridan High School

Amelia Gee, Big Horn High School

Sydnee Pitman, Tongue River High School

Krista Malli, Arvada-Clearmont High School

Teammate award

Larqin Duca, Sheridan High School

Bridget McCurry, Big Horn High School

Grace Sopko, Tongue River High School

Shelby Fennema, Arvada-Clearmont High School

Sportsmanship award

Kyle Meinecke, Sheridan High School

Christian Walker, Big Horn High School

Izzy Carbert, Tongue River High School

Torrey Veach, Arvada-Clearmont High School

Seasonal Athletes of the Year

Will be announced on awards night.

Katie Malin French Be Fierce Award for Perseverance

Will be announced on awards night.

Tags

Recommended for you