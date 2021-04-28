Girls golf
Samantha Spielman, Sheridan High School
Rachel Bishop, Big Horn High School
Addi Rosics, Tongue River High School
Boys golf
Brayden James, Sheridan High School
Dalton Nelson, Big Horn High School
Braxton Tremain, Tongue River High School
Girls cross-country
Katie Turpin, Sheridan High School
Elizabeth Foley, Big Horn High School
Addie Pendergast, Tongue River High School
Boys cross-country
Austin Akers, Sheridan High School
Jacob Brogdon, Big Horn High School
Wyatt Ostler, Tongue River High School
Girls tennis
Julia Kutz, Sheridan High School
Ella Laird, Sheridan High School
Boys tennis
Reed Rabon, Sheridan High School
Kevin Woodrow, Sheridan High School
Volleyball
Taylor Larsen, Sheridan High School
Saydee Zimmer, Big Horn High School
Emma Scammon, Tongue River High School
Kamy Michelena, Arvada-Clearmont High School
Football
Quinton Mangus, Sheridan High School
Winfield Loomis, Big Horn High School
Tony Perfetti, Tongue River High School
Girls swimming
Jaylynn Morgan, Sheridan High School
Libby Green, Sheridan High School
Boys swimming
Isaac Otto, Sheridan High School
Bryson Shosten, Sheridan High School
Girls basketball
Annie Mitzel, Sheridan High School
Madison Butler, Big Horn High School
Izzy Carbert, Tongue River High School
Krista Malli, Arvada-Clearmont High School
Boys basketball
Sam Lecholat, Sheridan High School
Carson Bates, Big Horn High School
Sam Patterson, Tongue River High School
Torrey Veach, Arvada-Clearmont High School
Wrestling
Reese Osborne, Sheridan High School
Luke Singer, Tongue River High School
Girls indoor track and field
Abby Newton, Sheridan High School
Rachel Bishop, Big Horn High School
Jane Pendergast, Tongue River High School
Boys indoor track and field
Carter McComb, Sheridan High School
Will Huckeba, Big Horn High School
Jason Barron, Tongue River High School
Girls track and field
Addy Bolton, Sheridan High School
Amelia Gee, Big Horn High School
Addie Pendergast, Tongue River High School
Boys track and field
Reese Charest, Sheridan High School
Garrett Custis, Big Horn High School
Wyatt Ostler, Tongue River High School
Girls soccer
Aria Heyneman, Sheridan High School
Ellie Williams, Sheridan High School
Boys soccer
Frank Sinclair, Sheridan High School
Colson Coon, Sheridan High School
Women’s rodeo
Manchi Nace, Sheridan College
Men’s rodeo
Coby Johnson, Sheridan College
Club sports
Jacob Cummings, Sheridan NA3HL Hawks hockey
Kiefer Dunham, high school Hawks boys hockey
Amelia Stopher, high school Hawks girls hockey
Carter Dubberley, Sheridan Troopers baseball
Tavy Leno, Sheridan high school rodeo
Special Olympics
Chloe Laumann
Kimberly Allen
Tiegan Reher
Team of the Year
Sheridan High School boys track and field
Tongue River boys and girls cross-country
Sheridan NA3HL Hawks
High school Hawks girls hockey
Coach of the Year
Ryan Sullivan, Sheridan High School
Alli Nikont, Big Horn High School
Tim Maze, Tongue River High School
Bo Benth, Arvada-Clearmont High School
Amanda Alexander, high school Hawks girls hockey
Scholar-athlete award
Addy Bolton, Sheridan High School
Amelia Gee, Big Horn High School
Sydnee Pitman, Tongue River High School
Krista Malli, Arvada-Clearmont High School
Teammate award
Larqin Duca, Sheridan High School
Bridget McCurry, Big Horn High School
Grace Sopko, Tongue River High School
Shelby Fennema, Arvada-Clearmont High School
Sportsmanship award
Kyle Meinecke, Sheridan High School
Christian Walker, Big Horn High School
Izzy Carbert, Tongue River High School
Torrey Veach, Arvada-Clearmont High School
Seasonal Athletes of the Year
Will be announced on awards night.
Katie Malin French Be Fierce Award for Perseverance
Will be announced on awards night.