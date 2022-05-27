Complete results for Sheridan County, as listed by day:
Thursday
2A girls
3,200-meter run
• Second place, Tongue River’s Maddy Hill, 12 minutes, 55.57 seconds
• Sixth place, Tongue River’s Elizabeth Heser, 14:19.21
• 10th place, Tongue River’s Peighton Kenney, 14:10.21
• 12th place, Big Horn’s Aubrey Butler, 14:35.34
1,600-meter sprint medley relay
• Second place, Tongue River (Jeniah Lovingood, Jazlyn Ryan, Jane Pendergast, Maddy Hill), 4 minutes, 45.58 seconds
Long jump
• First place, Tongue River’s Carleigh Reish, 17 feet, 8.5 inches
• Seventh place, Big Horn’s Kate Mohrmann, 15-5
• Eighth place, Big Horn’s Saydee Zimmer, 14-3.5
• 12th place, Big Horn’s Sofia DeLuca, 13-5.75
2A boys
3,200-meter run
• First place, Tongue River’s Al Spotted, 10 minutes, 13.76 seconds
• Ninth place, Big Horn’s Ethan Alliott, 11:53.82
• Disqualification, Tongue River’s Wyatt Ostler, no time
1,600-meter sprint medley relay
• First place, Tongue River (Colter Hanft, Aiden Watt, Javin Walker, Eli Cummins), 3 minutes, 53.88 seconds
• Third place, Big Horn (Bryce Morris, Isaac Adsit, AJ Moline, Owen Petty), 4:07.95
4A girls (All Sheridan High School)
3,200-meter run
• Eighth place, Alyssa Fehlauer, 12 minutes, 3.18 seconds
• 10th place, Alexa Miller, 12:19.74
1,600-meter sprint medley relay
• Second place, Sheridan (Vivian Morey, Ellen Brown, Averi Sullivan, Maggie Turpin), 4 minutes, 20.41 seconds
High jump
• First place, Preslee Moser, 5 feet, 4 inches
• Third place, Dulce Carroll, 5-2
Shot put
• Second place, Hanah Sullivan, 41 feet, 2.5 inches
• Third place, Josie Ankney, 40-2.75
• Sixth place, Nora Butler, 39-3.5
4A boys
3,200-meter run
• Fourth place, Austin Akers, 9 minutes, 56.7 seconds
• Ninth place, Landrum Wiley, 10:13.63
• 12th place, Sage Gradinaru, 10:23.9
1,600-meter sprint medley relay
• First place, Sheridan (Dominic Kaszas, Patrick Aasby, Nathan Fitzpatrick, Reese Charest), 3 minutes, 35.83 seconds
Friday
1A girls (All Arvada-Clearmont High School athletes)
100-meter dash preliminaries (Top eight advance to finals Saturday)
• 14th place, Dellana Michelena, 15.15 seconds
100-meter hurdle preliminaries (Top eight advance to finals Saturday)
• 13th place, Dellana Michelena, 19.16 seconds
2A girls
Shot put
• Fifth place, Tongue River’s Jeniah Lovingood, 32 feet, 1.5 inches
• Eighth place, Tongue River’s Faith Whitehead, 28-10.5
High jump
• Second place, Tongue River’s Carleigh Reish, 4 feet, 10 inches
• 11th place, Tongue River’s Athena Stanton, 4-2
800-meter run
• Second place, Tongue River’s Maddy Hill, 2 minutes, 33.86 seconds
• Seventh place, Big Horn’s Peyton McLaughlin, 2:35.75
• 11th place, Tongue River’s Addison Rosics, 2:41.79
200-meter dash preliminaries (Top eight advance to finals Saturday)
• Fourth place, Tongue River’s Carleigh Reish, 27.45 seconds
• Fifth place, Tongue River’s Jane Pendergast, 27.73
• Seventh place, Big Horn’s Annabelle Davies, 28.25
• Ninth place, Tongue River’s Katy Kalasinsky, 28.6
300-meter hurdle preliminaries (Top eight advance to finals Saturday)
• First place, Big Horn’s Peyton McLaughlin, 50.69 seconds
• Sixth place, Big Horn’s Saydee Zimmer, 54.62
Triple jump
• First place, Big Horn’s Kate Mohrmann, 34 feet, 8.75 inches
• Fourth place, Big Horn’s Saydee Zimmer, 32-3
• Sixth place, Torie Greenelsh, 31-7.5
• Seventh place, Tongue River’s Katy Kalasinsky, 30-10
• Eighth place, Big Horn’s Ashley Billings, 30-7.5
100-meter dash preliminaries (Top eight advance to finals Saturday)
• Third place, Tongue River’s Carleigh Reish, 13.22 seconds
• Fourth place, Big Horn’s Annabelle Davies, 13.73
• Sixth place, Tongue River’s Katy Kalasinsky, 13.8
400-meter dash preliminaries (Top eight advance to finals Saturday)
• First place, Tongue River’s Jane Pendergast, 1 minute, 2.28 seconds
• Eighth place, Tongue River’s Katy Kalasinsky, 1:08.29
4x100-meter relay
• Third place, Tongue River (Tania Fernandez, Jeniah Lovingood, Madison Burnett, Jazlyn Ryan), 53.68 seconds
• Disqualified, Big Horn
4x800-meter relay
• Third place, Big Horn (Aubrey Butler, Emme Mullinax, Kaitlyn Schultz, Lauren Smith) 11 minutes, 47.28 seconds
• Fourth place, Tongue River (Addison Rosics, Marajah Pease, Peighton Kenney, Elizabeth Heser), 11:49.69
2A boys
800-meter run
• Second place, Tongue River’s Al Spotted, 2 minutes, 2.95 seconds
• Third place, Tongue River’s Wyatt Ostler, 2:04.02
• Fourth place, Big Horn’s Ethan Alliot, 2:06.8
• Seventh place, Tongue River’s Isaiah Cotes, 2:08.27
• 10th place, Big Horn’s Owen Petty, 2:10.17
200-meter dash preliminaries (Top eight advance to finals Saturday)
• Second place, Tongue River’s Garrett Ostler, 23.37 seconds
• Third place, Big Horn’s Dawson Richards, 23.81
• Fourth place, Big Horn’s Jax Zimmer, 23.86
• Eighth place, Tongue River’s Scott Arizona, 24.10
• 13th place, Big Horn’s Bryce Morris, 24.94
300-meter hurdle preliminaries (Top eight advance to finals Saturday)
• Second place, Tongue River’s Javin Walker, 42.56 seconds
• Fourth place, Big Horn’s Caleb Gibson, 43.54
• Sixth place, Tongue River’s Cole Kukuchka, 44.50
• Eighth place, Tongue River’s Caleb Kilbride, 45.46
• 11th place, Tongue River’s Camden Kilbride, 47.19
• 13th place, Big Horn’s Isaac Adsit, 47.9
Long jump
• First place, Tongue River’s Garrett Ostler, 21 feet, 6.75 inches
• Fifth place, Big Horn’s Bryce Morris, 19-8.5
• Ninth place, Big Horn’s Trace Nelson, 17-6.75
100-meter dash preliminaries (Top eight advance to finals Saturday)
• Second place, Big Horn’s Dylan Greenough-Groom, 11.78 seconds
• Fifth place, Tongue River’s Scott Arizona, 11.6
• Sixth place, Big Horn’s Jax Zimmer, 11.94
• Eighth place, Tongue River’s Garrett Ostler, 12.15
• 11th place, Big Horn’s Caleb Gibson, 12.22
400-meter dash preliminaries (Top eight advance to finals Saturday)
• Second place, Tongue River’s Garrett Ostler, 53.5 seconds
• Fifth place, Big Horn’s Riley Green, 54.07
• Sixth place, Big Horn’s Dawson Richards, 54.35
• Eighth place, Tongue River’s Eli Cummins, 54.86
• 10th place, Big Horn’s Owen Petty, 55.52
• 12th place, Tongue River’s Scott Arizona, 56.36
• 13th place, Tongue River’s Ryan McCafferty, 56.38
Shot put
• First place, Big Horn’s Josh Thompson, 50 feet, 0.5 inches
• Second place, Tongue River’s Jacob Knobloch, 49-5.25
• Sixth, Tongue River’s Colter Hanft, 42-9.5
• Seventh, Tongue River’s Bonner Wood, 41-5.25
• Eighth place, Big Horn’s Cooper Garber, 40-11.5
High jump
• Second place, Big Horn’s Toby Schons, 6 feet
• Fourth place, Tongue River’s Camden Kilbride, 5-8
• Seventh place, Tongue River’s Caleb Kilbride, 5-8
• Ninth place, Big Horn’s Sander Moog, 5-6
• Tongue River’s Eli Cummins and Ryan McCafferty, no height recorded
4x100-meter relay
• First place, Big Horn (Dylan Greenough-Groom, Dawson Richards, Riley Green, Jax Zimmer), 44.48 seconds
• Third place, Tongue River (Kaden Hill, Colter Hanft, Aiden Watt, Alex Barker), 47.55
4x800-meter relay
• First place, Tongue River (Al Spotted, Isaiah Cotes, Camden Kilbride, Wyatt Ostler), 8 minutes, 53.9 seconds
• Fourth place, Big Horn (Cade Butler, Ethan Alliot, Sander Moog, AJ Moline), 9:16.29
4A girls (All Sheridan High School athletes)
800-meter run
• Seventh place, Maggie Turpin, 2 minutes, 22.34 seconds
Discus
• Fourth place, Hanah Sullivan, 123 feet, 4 inches
• Sixth place, Gennah Deutscher, 118-11
• Seventh place, Nora Butler, 118-5
4x800-meter relay
• Third place, Sheridan (Katie Turpin, Alexa Miller, Abby Newton, Maggie Turpin), 9 minutes, 56.18 seconds
4A boys (All Sheridan High School athletes)
800-meter run
• Fourth place, Austin Akers, 1 minute, 59.24 seconds
• Seventh place, Reese Charest, 2:00.42
200-meter dash preliminaries (Top eight advance to finals Saturday)
• First place, Carter McComb, 22.28 seconds
• Third place, Dominic Kaszas, 22.81
300-meter hurdle preliminaries (Top eight advance to finals Saturday)
• Fourth place, Carter McComb, 40.39 seconds
• Seventh place, Dominick Berretini, 42.34
• 12th place, Aiden O’Leary, 23.09
Pole vault
• First place, Ryan Karajanis, 15 feet, 6 inches
• Second place, Gaige Tarver, 13-0
• Fifth place, Kaden Moeller, 12-6
Discus
• First place, Texas Tanner, 194 feet, 2 inches
• 11th place, JonHenry Justice, 128-1
• 13th place, Matthew Ingalls, 125.10
100-meter dash preliminaries (Top eight advance to finals Saturday)
• First place, Carter McComb, 11.14 seconds
• Fourth place, Dominic Kaszas, 11.44
400-meter dash preliminaries (Top eight advance to finals Saturday)
• 10th place, Nathan Fitzpatrick, 52.55 seconds
• 11th place, Carl Askins, 52.58
4x100-meter relay
• First place, Sheridan (Ryan Karajanis, Carter McComb, Dominic Kaszas, Carl Askins), 42.9 seconds
4x800-meter relay
• Third place, Sheridan (Reese Charest, Patrick Aasby, Samuel Bisso, Austin Akers), 8 minutes, 4.03 seconds
Saturday
2A girls
Discus
• 14th place, Big Horn’s Emme Mullinax, 76 feet
• 15th place, Tongue River’s Amber Weaver, 73-10
100-meter hurdles
• Second place, Big Horn’s Peyton McLaughlin, 17 seconds
• Third place, Tongue River’s Jane Pendergast, 17.05
• Fifth place, Tongue River’s Athena Stanton, 17.68
• Seventh place, Tongue River’s Jazlyn Ryan, 22.57
100-meter dash
• Fourth place, Tongue River’s Carleigh Reish, 13.1 seconds
• Fifth place, Big Horn’s Annabelle Davies, 13.46
• Sixth place, Tongue River’s Katy Kalasinsky, 13.53
300-meter hurdles
• First place, Big Horn’s Peyton McLaughlin, 48.32 seconds
• Sixth place, Big Horn’s Saydee Zimmer, 50.9
400-meter dash
• First place, Tongue River’s Jane Pendergast, 1 minute, 0.62 seconds
• Fourth place, Tongue River’s Katy Kalasinsky, 1:03.47
1,600-meter run
• Third place, Tongue River’s Maddy Hill, 5 minutes, 48.46 seconds
• 10th place, Tongue River’s Elizabeth Heser, 6:17.56
• 14th place, Big Horn’s Aubrey Butler, 6:24.92
• 15th place, Tongue River’s Peighton Kenney, 6:30.41
200-meter dash
• Fourth place, Tongue River’s Jane Pendergast, 27.54 seconds
• Fifth place, Tongue River’s Carleigh Reish, 27.56
• Eighth place, Big Horn’s Annabelle Davies, 28.34
4x400-meter relay
• First place, Big Horn (Ashley Billings, Annabelle Davies, Peyton McLaughlin, Saydee Zimmer) 4 minutes, 18.95 seconds
• Fourth place, Tongue River (Paxten Aksamit, Addison Rosics, Madison Burnett, Jazlyn Ryan) 4:29.4
2A boys
110-meter hurdles
• Second place, Tongue River’s Caleb Kilbride, 16.27 seconds
• Third place, Tongue River’s Cole Kukuchka, 16.29
• Seventh place, Tongue River’s Kaden Hill, 17.18
100-meter dash
• Second place, Big Horn’s Dylan Greenough-Groom, 11.40 seconds
• Third place, Tongue River’s Garrett Ostler, 11.40
• Fourth place, Big Horn’s Jax Zimmer, 11.53
• Seventh place, Tongue River’s Scott Arizona, 11.59
300-meter hurdles
• Second place, Tongue River’s Javin Walker, 40.64 seconds
• Fourth place, Big Horn’s Caleb Gibson, 42.44
• Fifth place, Tongue River’s Caleb Kilbride, 43.89
• Seventh place, Tongue River’s Cole Kukuchka
Triple jump
• Second place, Tongue River’s Javin Walker, 41 feet, 7.25 inches
• Sixth place, Tongue River’s Caleb Kilbride, 40-9.5
• Seventh place, Tongue River’s Camden Kilbride, 40-2.5
• 13th place, Big Horn’s Bryce Morris, 37-10
Pole vault
• Tied for fifth place, Big Horn’s Isaac Adsit, 10 feet, 6 inches
400-meter dash
• First place, Tongue River’s Garrett Ostler, 50.04 seconds
• Fourth place, Big Horn’s Riley Green, 52.23
• Fifth place, Big Horn’s Dawson Richards, 52.24
• Seventh place, Tongue River’s Eli Cummins, 52.88
1,600-meter run
• Second place, Tongue River’s Al Spotted, 4 minutes, 31.65 seconds
• Third place, Tongue River’s Wyatt Ostler, 4:35.93
• Seventh place, Big Horn’s Ethan Alliot, 4:57.61
200-meter dash
• Second place, Tongue River’s Garrett Ostler, 22.89 seconds
• Third place, Big Horn’s Dawson Richards, 22.97
• Fifth place, Big Horn’s Riley Green, 23.47
• Sixth place, Big Horn’s Jax Zimmer, 23.48
• Seventh place, Tongue River’s Scott Arizona, 23.55
4x400-meter relay
• First place, Tongue River (Scott Arizona, Eli Cummins, Javin Walker, Ryan McCafferty), 3 minutes. 32.33 seconds
• Second place, Big Horn (Riley Green, Caleb Gibson, Dawson Richards, Jax Zimmer), 3:33.15
4A girls (all Sheridan High School athletes)
Triple jump
• Fifth place, Preslee Moser, 35 feet, 2 inches
• 13th place, Kadence Legerski, 32-3.5
Pole vault
• 12th place, Lilly Charest, 9 feet
400-meter dash
• Seventh place, Averi Sullivan, 1 minute, 1.28 seconds
4x400-meter relay
• Sixth place, Sheridan (Maggie Turpin, Avery Christopherson, Averi Sullivan, Danika Palmer) 4 minutes, 11.24 seconds
4A boys (all Sheridan High School athletes)
100-meter dash
• First place, Carter McComb, 10.68 seconds
• Fourth place, Dominic Kaszas, 10.94
300-meter hurdles
• Second place, Carter McComb, 39.44 seconds
• Sixth place, Dominick Berretini, 42.52
Shot put
• Second place, Texas Tanner, 61 feet, 10 inches
• Fifth place, Blaine Holwell, 52-6
• Ninth place, Matthew Ingalls, 47-4.75
1,600-meter run
• Fifth place, Austin Akers, 4 minutes, 25.83 seconds
• Eighth place, Reese Charest, 4:32.59
• 18th place, Robby Miller, 4:51.79
200-meter dash
• First place, Carter McComb, 21.88 seconds
• Fourth place, Dominic Kaszas, 22.35
4x400-meter relay
• Second place, Sheridan, 3 minutes, 26.4 seconds