Complete results for Sheridan County, as listed by day: 

Thursday

2A girls

3,200-meter run

• Second place, Tongue River’s Maddy Hill, 12 minutes, 55.57 seconds

• Sixth place, Tongue River’s Elizabeth Heser, 14:19.21

• 10th place, Tongue River’s Peighton Kenney, 14:10.21

• 12th place, Big Horn’s Aubrey Butler, 14:35.34

1,600-meter sprint medley relay

• Second place, Tongue River (Jeniah Lovingood, Jazlyn Ryan, Jane Pendergast, Maddy Hill), 4 minutes, 45.58 seconds

Long jump

• First place, Tongue River’s Carleigh Reish, 17 feet, 8.5 inches

• Seventh place, Big Horn’s Kate Mohrmann, 15-5

• Eighth place, Big Horn’s Saydee Zimmer, 14-3.5

• 12th place, Big Horn’s Sofia DeLuca, 13-5.75

2A boys

3,200-meter run

• First place, Tongue River’s Al Spotted, 10 minutes, 13.76 seconds

• Ninth place, Big Horn’s Ethan Alliott, 11:53.82

• Disqualification, Tongue River’s Wyatt Ostler, no time

1,600-meter sprint medley relay

• First place, Tongue River (Colter Hanft, Aiden Watt, Javin Walker, Eli Cummins), 3 minutes, 53.88 seconds

• Third place, Big Horn (Bryce Morris, Isaac Adsit, AJ Moline, Owen Petty), 4:07.95

4A girls (All Sheridan High School)

3,200-meter run

• Eighth place, Alyssa Fehlauer, 12 minutes, 3.18 seconds

• 10th place, Alexa Miller, 12:19.74

1,600-meter sprint medley relay

• Second place, Sheridan (Vivian Morey, Ellen Brown, Averi Sullivan, Maggie Turpin), 4 minutes, 20.41 seconds

High jump

• First place, Preslee Moser, 5 feet, 4 inches

• Third place, Dulce Carroll, 5-2

Shot put

• Second place, Hanah Sullivan, 41 feet, 2.5 inches

• Third place, Josie Ankney, 40-2.75

• Sixth place, Nora Butler, 39-3.5

4A boys

3,200-meter run

• Fourth place, Austin Akers, 9 minutes, 56.7 seconds

• Ninth place, Landrum Wiley, 10:13.63

• 12th place, Sage Gradinaru, 10:23.9

1,600-meter sprint medley relay

• First place, Sheridan (Dominic Kaszas, Patrick Aasby, Nathan Fitzpatrick, Reese Charest), 3 minutes, 35.83 seconds

 

Friday

1A girls (All Arvada-Clearmont High School athletes)

100-meter dash preliminaries (Top eight advance to finals Saturday)

• 14th place, Dellana Michelena, 15.15 seconds

100-meter hurdle preliminaries (Top eight advance to finals Saturday)

• 13th place, Dellana Michelena, 19.16 seconds

2A girls

Shot put

• Fifth place, Tongue River’s Jeniah Lovingood, 32 feet, 1.5 inches

• Eighth place, Tongue River’s Faith Whitehead, 28-10.5

High jump

• Second place, Tongue River’s Carleigh Reish, 4 feet, 10 inches

• 11th place, Tongue River’s Athena Stanton, 4-2

800-meter run

• Second place, Tongue River’s Maddy Hill, 2 minutes, 33.86 seconds

• Seventh place, Big Horn’s Peyton McLaughlin, 2:35.75

• 11th place, Tongue River’s Addison Rosics, 2:41.79

200-meter dash preliminaries (Top eight advance to finals Saturday)

• Fourth place, Tongue River’s Carleigh Reish, 27.45 seconds

• Fifth place, Tongue River’s Jane Pendergast, 27.73

• Seventh place, Big Horn’s Annabelle Davies, 28.25

• Ninth place, Tongue River’s Katy Kalasinsky, 28.6

300-meter hurdle preliminaries (Top eight advance to finals Saturday)

• First place, Big Horn’s Peyton McLaughlin, 50.69 seconds

• Sixth place, Big Horn’s Saydee Zimmer, 54.62

Triple jump

• First place, Big Horn’s Kate Mohrmann, 34 feet, 8.75 inches

• Fourth place, Big Horn’s Saydee Zimmer, 32-3

• Sixth place, Torie Greenelsh, 31-7.5

• Seventh place, Tongue River’s Katy Kalasinsky, 30-10

• Eighth place, Big Horn’s Ashley Billings, 30-7.5

100-meter dash preliminaries (Top eight advance to finals Saturday)

• Third place, Tongue River’s Carleigh Reish, 13.22 seconds

• Fourth place, Big Horn’s Annabelle Davies, 13.73

• Sixth place, Tongue River’s Katy Kalasinsky, 13.8

400-meter dash preliminaries (Top eight advance to finals Saturday)

• First place, Tongue River’s Jane Pendergast, 1 minute, 2.28 seconds

• Eighth place, Tongue River’s Katy Kalasinsky, 1:08.29

4x100-meter relay

• Third place, Tongue River (Tania Fernandez, Jeniah Lovingood, Madison Burnett, Jazlyn Ryan), 53.68 seconds

• Disqualified, Big Horn

4x800-meter relay

• Third place, Big Horn (Aubrey Butler, Emme Mullinax, Kaitlyn Schultz, Lauren Smith) 11 minutes, 47.28 seconds

• Fourth place, Tongue River (Addison Rosics, Marajah Pease, Peighton Kenney, Elizabeth Heser), 11:49.69

2A boys

800-meter run

• Second place, Tongue River’s Al Spotted, 2 minutes, 2.95 seconds

• Third place, Tongue River’s Wyatt Ostler, 2:04.02

• Fourth place, Big Horn’s Ethan Alliot, 2:06.8

• Seventh place, Tongue River’s Isaiah Cotes, 2:08.27

• 10th place, Big Horn’s Owen Petty, 2:10.17

200-meter dash preliminaries (Top eight advance to finals Saturday)

• Second place, Tongue River’s Garrett Ostler, 23.37 seconds

• Third place, Big Horn’s Dawson Richards, 23.81

• Fourth place, Big Horn’s Jax Zimmer, 23.86

• Eighth place, Tongue River’s Scott Arizona, 24.10

• 13th place, Big Horn’s Bryce Morris, 24.94

300-meter hurdle preliminaries (Top eight advance to finals Saturday)

• Second place, Tongue River’s Javin Walker, 42.56 seconds

• Fourth place, Big Horn’s Caleb Gibson, 43.54

• Sixth place, Tongue River’s Cole Kukuchka, 44.50

• Eighth place, Tongue River’s Caleb Kilbride, 45.46

• 11th place, Tongue River’s Camden Kilbride, 47.19

• 13th place, Big Horn’s Isaac Adsit, 47.9

Long jump

• First place, Tongue River’s Garrett Ostler, 21 feet, 6.75 inches

• Fifth place, Big Horn’s Bryce Morris, 19-8.5

• Ninth place, Big Horn’s Trace Nelson, 17-6.75

100-meter dash preliminaries (Top eight advance to finals Saturday)

• Second place, Big Horn’s Dylan Greenough-Groom, 11.78 seconds

• Fifth place, Tongue River’s Scott Arizona, 11.6

• Sixth place, Big Horn’s Jax Zimmer, 11.94

• Eighth place, Tongue River’s Garrett Ostler, 12.15

• 11th place, Big Horn’s Caleb Gibson, 12.22

400-meter dash preliminaries (Top eight advance to finals Saturday)

• Second place, Tongue River’s Garrett Ostler, 53.5 seconds

• Fifth place, Big Horn’s Riley Green, 54.07

• Sixth place, Big Horn’s Dawson Richards, 54.35

• Eighth place, Tongue River’s Eli Cummins, 54.86

• 10th place, Big Horn’s Owen Petty, 55.52

• 12th place, Tongue River’s Scott Arizona, 56.36

• 13th place, Tongue River’s Ryan McCafferty, 56.38

Shot put

• First place, Big Horn’s Josh Thompson, 50 feet, 0.5 inches

• Second place, Tongue River’s Jacob Knobloch, 49-5.25

• Sixth, Tongue River’s Colter Hanft, 42-9.5

• Seventh, Tongue River’s Bonner Wood, 41-5.25

• Eighth place, Big Horn’s Cooper Garber, 40-11.5

High jump

• Second place, Big Horn’s Toby Schons, 6 feet

• Fourth place, Tongue River’s Camden Kilbride, 5-8

• Seventh place, Tongue River’s Caleb Kilbride, 5-8

• Ninth place, Big Horn’s Sander Moog, 5-6

• Tongue River’s Eli Cummins and Ryan McCafferty, no height recorded

4x100-meter relay

• First place, Big Horn (Dylan Greenough-Groom, Dawson Richards, Riley Green, Jax Zimmer), 44.48 seconds

• Third place, Tongue River (Kaden Hill, Colter Hanft, Aiden Watt, Alex Barker), 47.55

4x800-meter relay

• First place, Tongue River (Al Spotted, Isaiah Cotes, Camden Kilbride, Wyatt Ostler), 8 minutes, 53.9 seconds

• Fourth place, Big Horn (Cade Butler, Ethan Alliot, Sander Moog, AJ Moline), 9:16.29

4A girls (All Sheridan High School athletes)

800-meter run

• Seventh place, Maggie Turpin, 2 minutes, 22.34 seconds

Discus

• Fourth place, Hanah Sullivan, 123 feet, 4 inches

• Sixth place, Gennah Deutscher, 118-11

• Seventh place, Nora Butler, 118-5

4x800-meter relay

• Third place, Sheridan (Katie Turpin, Alexa Miller, Abby Newton, Maggie Turpin), 9 minutes, 56.18 seconds

4A boys (All Sheridan High School athletes)

800-meter run

• Fourth place, Austin Akers, 1 minute, 59.24 seconds

• Seventh place, Reese Charest, 2:00.42

200-meter dash preliminaries (Top eight advance to finals Saturday)

• First place, Carter McComb, 22.28 seconds

• Third place, Dominic Kaszas, 22.81

300-meter hurdle preliminaries (Top eight advance to finals Saturday)

• Fourth place, Carter McComb, 40.39 seconds

• Seventh place, Dominick Berretini, 42.34

• 12th place, Aiden O’Leary, 23.09

Pole vault

• First place, Ryan Karajanis, 15 feet, 6 inches

• Second place, Gaige Tarver, 13-0

• Fifth place, Kaden Moeller, 12-6

Discus

• First place, Texas Tanner, 194 feet, 2 inches

• 11th place, JonHenry Justice, 128-1

• 13th place, Matthew Ingalls, 125.10

100-meter dash preliminaries (Top eight advance to finals Saturday)

• First place, Carter McComb, 11.14 seconds

• Fourth place, Dominic Kaszas, 11.44

400-meter dash preliminaries (Top eight advance to finals Saturday)

• 10th place, Nathan Fitzpatrick, 52.55 seconds

• 11th place, Carl Askins, 52.58

4x100-meter relay

• First place, Sheridan (Ryan Karajanis, Carter McComb, Dominic Kaszas, Carl Askins), 42.9 seconds

4x800-meter relay

• Third place, Sheridan (Reese Charest, Patrick Aasby, Samuel Bisso, Austin Akers), 8 minutes, 4.03 seconds

 

Saturday

2A girls

Discus

• 14th place, Big Horn’s Emme Mullinax, 76 feet

• 15th place, Tongue River’s Amber Weaver, 73-10

100-meter hurdles

• Second place, Big Horn’s Peyton McLaughlin, 17 seconds

• Third place, Tongue River’s Jane Pendergast, 17.05

• Fifth place, Tongue River’s Athena Stanton, 17.68

• Seventh place, Tongue River’s Jazlyn Ryan, 22.57

100-meter dash

• Fourth place, Tongue River’s Carleigh Reish, 13.1 seconds

• Fifth place, Big Horn’s Annabelle Davies, 13.46

• Sixth place, Tongue River’s Katy Kalasinsky, 13.53

300-meter hurdles

• First place, Big Horn’s Peyton McLaughlin, 48.32 seconds

• Sixth place, Big Horn’s Saydee Zimmer, 50.9

400-meter dash

• First place, Tongue River’s Jane Pendergast, 1 minute, 0.62 seconds

• Fourth place, Tongue River’s Katy Kalasinsky, 1:03.47

1,600-meter run

• Third place, Tongue River’s Maddy Hill, 5 minutes, 48.46 seconds

• 10th place, Tongue River’s Elizabeth Heser, 6:17.56

• 14th place, Big Horn’s Aubrey Butler, 6:24.92

• 15th place, Tongue River’s Peighton Kenney, 6:30.41

200-meter dash

• Fourth place, Tongue River’s Jane Pendergast, 27.54 seconds

• Fifth place, Tongue River’s Carleigh Reish, 27.56

• Eighth place, Big Horn’s Annabelle Davies, 28.34

4x400-meter relay

• First place, Big Horn (Ashley Billings, Annabelle Davies, Peyton McLaughlin, Saydee Zimmer) 4 minutes, 18.95 seconds

• Fourth place, Tongue River (Paxten Aksamit, Addison Rosics, Madison Burnett, Jazlyn Ryan) 4:29.4

2A boys

110-meter hurdles

• Second place, Tongue River’s Caleb Kilbride, 16.27 seconds

• Third place, Tongue River’s Cole Kukuchka, 16.29

• Seventh place, Tongue River’s Kaden Hill, 17.18

100-meter dash

• Second place, Big Horn’s Dylan Greenough-Groom, 11.40 seconds

• Third place, Tongue River’s Garrett Ostler, 11.40

• Fourth place, Big Horn’s Jax Zimmer, 11.53

• Seventh place, Tongue River’s Scott Arizona, 11.59

300-meter hurdles

• Second place, Tongue River’s Javin Walker, 40.64 seconds

• Fourth place, Big Horn’s Caleb Gibson, 42.44 

• Fifth place, Tongue River’s Caleb Kilbride, 43.89

• Seventh place, Tongue River’s Cole Kukuchka

Triple jump

• Second place, Tongue River’s Javin Walker, 41 feet, 7.25 inches

• Sixth place, Tongue River’s Caleb Kilbride, 40-9.5

• Seventh place, Tongue River’s Camden Kilbride, 40-2.5

• 13th place, Big Horn’s Bryce Morris, 37-10

Pole vault

• Tied for fifth place, Big Horn’s Isaac Adsit, 10 feet, 6 inches

400-meter dash

• First place, Tongue River’s Garrett Ostler, 50.04 seconds

• Fourth place, Big Horn’s Riley Green, 52.23

• Fifth place, Big Horn’s Dawson Richards, 52.24

• Seventh place, Tongue River’s Eli Cummins, 52.88

1,600-meter run

• Second place, Tongue River’s Al Spotted, 4 minutes, 31.65 seconds

• Third place, Tongue River’s Wyatt Ostler, 4:35.93

• Seventh place, Big Horn’s Ethan Alliot, 4:57.61

200-meter dash

• Second place, Tongue River’s Garrett Ostler, 22.89 seconds

• Third place, Big Horn’s Dawson Richards, 22.97

• Fifth place, Big Horn’s Riley Green, 23.47

• Sixth place, Big Horn’s Jax Zimmer, 23.48

• Seventh place, Tongue River’s Scott Arizona, 23.55

4x400-meter relay

• First place, Tongue River (Scott Arizona, Eli Cummins, Javin Walker, Ryan McCafferty), 3 minutes. 32.33 seconds

• Second place, Big Horn (Riley Green, Caleb Gibson, Dawson Richards, Jax Zimmer), 3:33.15

4A girls (all Sheridan High School athletes)

Triple jump

• Fifth place, Preslee Moser, 35 feet, 2 inches

• 13th place, Kadence Legerski, 32-3.5

Pole vault

• 12th place, Lilly Charest, 9 feet

400-meter dash

• Seventh place, Averi Sullivan, 1 minute, 1.28 seconds

4x400-meter relay

• Sixth place, Sheridan (Maggie Turpin, Avery Christopherson, Averi Sullivan, Danika Palmer) 4 minutes, 11.24 seconds

4A boys (all Sheridan High School athletes)

100-meter dash

• First place, Carter McComb, 10.68 seconds

• Fourth place, Dominic Kaszas, 10.94

300-meter hurdles

• Second place, Carter McComb, 39.44 seconds

• Sixth place, Dominick Berretini, 42.52

Shot put

• Second place, Texas Tanner, 61 feet, 10 inches

• Fifth place, Blaine Holwell, 52-6

• Ninth place, Matthew Ingalls, 47-4.75

1,600-meter run

• Fifth place, Austin Akers, 4 minutes, 25.83 seconds

• Eighth place, Reese Charest, 4:32.59

• 18th place, Robby Miller, 4:51.79

200-meter dash

• First place, Carter McComb, 21.88 seconds

• Fourth place, Dominic Kaszas, 22.35

4x400-meter relay

• Second place, Sheridan, 3 minutes, 26.4 seconds

