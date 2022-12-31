SHERIDAN — There are many moments in 2022 that sports fans will fondly remember for years to come. 2022 was a year that won’t be forgotten, as it delivered memorable games that will be cherished by athletes, parents and fans that participated. Ranking the top 10 wasn’t easy, but the No. 1 spot was so thrilling, it didn’t belong anywhere else.
These are the top headlines of the year.
1. The Final Drive – Big Horn wins state championship with exuberant finish
The Rams trailed 7-0 Nov. 11 to Lovell with 1 minute, 42 seconds remaining in the state title in Laramie backed up to their own 2-yard line. Quarterback Cooper Garber connected with receiver Dawson Richards to bring the ball to the Big Horn 26-yard line. Cooper spiked the ball to stop the clock but was sacked two plays in a row. The Bulldogs threatened to end the game, but Richards caught another first down to give the Rams life with 28 seconds left. Richards wasn’t done; he caught a 61-yard TD from Garber with 11 seconds remaining.
Richards was responsible for all 98 yards in the drive, and also was the receiver who fumbled the ball in week one against Lovell going to the goaline for a score with less than a minute left. It served as the Rams’ only loss but had his redemption moment when it mattered most.
BH could have kicked the extra point to force overtime at War Memorial Stadium, but head coach Kirk McLaughlin made a lionhearted decision to attempt a two-point conversion. Garber tossed the ball to sophomore backup quarterback Avon Barney, who ran toward the BH sideline and found Garber in the endzone for the winning score, 8-7.
2. Former Sheridan General wins world championship
Zeke Thurston won his third Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association saddle bronc world championship Dec. 10 at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, Nevada. Thurston rode for the Sheridan College rodeo team from 2012-2014, where he finished as high as second place in saddle bronc riding at the College National Finals Rodeo. The two other world championships were clinched in 2016 and 2019. No one has won more saddle bronc riding world championships than Thurston in the past 27 years.
3. Sheridan football completes undefeated season
The Sheridan High School football team won back-to-back championships by defeating Cheyenne East 34-23 Nov. 12 at the University of Wyoming. It was the 29th state title in program history and head coach Jeff Mowry’s third state title since taking the head coaching job in 2018. The Broncs finished the season 12-0.
4. SHS adds girls wrestling
Sheridan High School added a girls wrestling team in 2022. The Wyoming High School Activities Association sanctioned the sport for girls, and this season is the first. Wyoming became the last state west of the Mississippi River to add girls wrestling. Lady Bronc Paityn Covolo won Sheridan County’s first high school sanctioned girls wrestling match against Tongue River’s Athena Stanton Dec. 8 at SHS.
5. Coon swoons fans with record-breaking performance
Sheridan High School running back Colson Coon recorded 517 yards in the semifinal game Nov. 4 against Cheyenne Central. It was a Wyoming 11-man record. Coon’s extraordinary performance edged out Jackson Hole’s Theo Dawson’s record of 489 yards in 2014. The cardiac runner scored seven touchdowns in the home game, just shy one score of tying the state record.
6. Broncs earn back-to-back outdoor track titles
Sheridan High School won the State Track and Field Championship May 21 in Casper. Senior Carter McComb won the 100-meter and 200-meter dash. The Broncs also won the 100-meter and sprint medley relays. Ryan Karajanis was the top pole vaulter and Texas Tanner won discus.
7. Pair of Lady Broncs win tennis title
Mia Rabon and Alli Ligocki of SHS won the state championship in No. 1 doubles Sept. 24 in Gillette. The pair defeated Kelly Walsh (6-4, 4-6, 7-5) in the championship match.
8. Steel wins wrestling state championship
Sheridan High School’s Dane Steel won the 152-pound state title match Feb. 26 in Casper. Steel defeated Cheyenne East’s Cade Pugh 5-0 by decision despite hurting his right hand in practice and performing with the taped hand.
9. Broncs indoor track wins fourth consecutive state title
The Sheridan High School boys indoor track team continued dominance by winning another state meet March 4 in Gillette. The Broncs claimed seven individual titles. McComb won the 55-meter and 200-meter dashes. Austin Akers took home the title in the 1,600-meter run. Sheridan won the 200-meter relay with the help of McComb, Carl Askins, Rich Hall and Dom Kaszas. The Broncs also won the 400-meter relay with Askins, Patrick Aasby, Aiden O’Leary and Nathan Fitzpatrick. Karajanis was the top pole vaulter and Tanner won shot put.
10. TR football has best season in over a decade
The Tongue River football team went 7-1 in the regular season. The team was led by five seniors: Javin Walker, Nate Guimond, Aiden Collingwood, Bonner Wood and Tavis Aksamit. A season highlight was defeating Newcastle 30-7 Sept. 23 for the homecoming game. With the win, the Eagles were 5-0 for the first time in 12 years.
Honorable Mentions:
· Big Horn High School volleyball team ends season 30-9 and earns runner-up at the 2A State Volleyball Championships
· Big Horn High School boys basketball is state runner-up at the 2A State Championship
· Tongue River High School boys basketball finishes in third place at the 2A State Championship
· Buffalo native and former Sheridan General Cole Reiner earns second best saddle bronc riding score in WYO Rodeo history
· Arvada-Clearmont High School volleyball wins pigtail postseason game after two-season bracket absence